“The degree of civilization in a society can be judged by entering its prisons,” noted Fyodor Dostoevsky, and Nelson Mandela said: “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” What about a society that separates children from their families and imprisons them?

I have noted elsewhere how dangerous individuals target parent-child bonds. The dictum, “Hurt people hurt people,” is very true. The most dangerous individuals in society target others where it would do the greatest harm: the attachment that is the most essential for life. Often, that is where they have been hurt themselves—where their capacity for love has been nipped in its bud, before it could even take shape. Rageful against the world for depriving one of the most critical nourishment, and seeking to reap revenge on anyone who has it, dangerous personalities lurk in the world for opportunities to achieve their goal.

Once in a while, one is given the power to do so. It was therefore no accident that the first Trump administration fixated on separating families as its first task; one will note that, “people that have lots of problems,… bringing drugs,… bringing crime,… rapists,” are not Donald Trump’s main targets. In fact, one of the biggest drug kingpins, former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, he pardoned. Some 1600 of the meanest criminals, he gave clemency to, as of seven months ago. And the most notorious rapist of young girls, Jeffrey Epstein, he protects.

Instead, his favorite target is innocent children: if he did not have a nurturing childhood, then nobody should.

ProPublica recently did a story on “The Children of Dilley,” the immigrant detention center in Texas, and we can see how one man’s psychopathology spills into “concentration camps,” all around the country. Around 3500 detainees, more than half minors, have cycled through Dilley since this administration began, and while a long-standing legal settlement limits the time children can be held in detention to twenty days, an 18-year-old said she had been detained for more than eight months with her siblings, ranging in age from 16 to 5-year-old twins.

A 14-year-old girl wrote to the reporter: “My younger siblings haven’t been able to see their mom in more than a month…. They are very young and you need both of your parents when you are growing up.” Then, she added: “Since I got to this Center all you will feel is sadness and mostly depression.”

Most detentions seem serendipitous: being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The vast majority have no criminal record. A 9-year-old girl was vacationing when she was captured: “I am in a jail and I am sad and I have fainted 2 times here inside, when I arrived every night I cried and now I don’t sleep well.”

Another 14-year-old girl wrote about the detention center guards: “have bad manner of speaking to residents…. The workers treat the residents unhumanly, verbally and I don’t want to imging how they would act if they where unsupervised.” She astutely realized how unsafe it would be, the moment the guards would have unchecked power over them.

These are the abuses I have witnessed over my 25-year career of trying to reform the criminal justice system in the United States. A lack of transparency and accountability, while given inordinate authority to largely unqualified individuals (often the guards came from the same backgrounds as the prisoners), meant that cruelty was inevitable. Gang rapes, gladiator fights, and even murder with impunity happen routinely behind concrete walls, away from public view. This formula of “unlimited power in the hands of limited people”—to quote Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn—almost guarantees abuse, as well as explains the police brutality in the United States and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent abuses under Donald Trump.

In addition to prisoners, there is another voiceless group in our society—children—and their situation is even more unspeakable. Family Courts, unlike other courts, have almost unlimited “discretion”—even the discretion to divorce themselves from the law—and the ability to “seal” all their records—and thus act with total impunity. Needless to say, they have become magnets for criminal personalities, committing some of the most extreme, violent, morally indefensible, and socially impermissible acts against innocent children behind closed doors. In fact, Family Courts are not even functioning as courts of law but more like centers of organized crime—in which close to 100,000 children per year are extracted from their loving homes and effectively “sold” to their rape, battery, torture, sex trafficking, and murder, for up to 175 billion dollars in Family Court profit per year, in a veritable child slave trade.

The facts are so alarming, I even dropped prison reform for a while and held a national conference about “the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence.” If the public were truly to become aware of what is occurring in the Family Courts, scandals such as Pennsylvania’s “Kids for Cash”—in which two judges went to jail for sentencing innocent children to private prisons for kickbacks—would pale by comparison. If Epstein’s child sex-trafficking operation sounded bad, imagine an enterprise that tortured children through “reunification camps” if they refused to go to their rapist or sex trafficker, and that punished loving parents trying to protect their children by decimating them financially, professionally, reputationally, and psychologically—if not imprisoning them. Successful entrepreneurs lose their businesses, medical or legal professionals lose their licenses, and most lose all their savings, their retirement, their children’s college funds, and their home equity to Family Court—routinely becoming impoverished, bankrupt, and homeless. Judges who do not go along are ousted and castigated, lawyers who try to defend their clients’ rights are disbarred, and experts who try to blow the whistle are stalked, harassed, and incarcerated. I even know about one journalist who tried to cover Family Courts and mysteriously died.

Hence, do not be surprised if “Attorney General” Pam Bondi reveals the victims’ names but redacts the perpetrators. Epstein’s brutal enterprise did not come out of nowhere, and our system is designed to breed more perpetrators. If public outrage largely put an end to Donald Trump’s first-term policy of separating children from migrating parents, his second term quickly resumed incarcerating them with families as part of his mass deportation campaign. For dangerous individuals, children represent objects of both jealousy and contempt—either as those who have what they never got, or as “weaklings” unable to keep what they had.

