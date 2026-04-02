The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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julianna dickey's avatar
julianna dickey
4d

I was so frustrated last Friday night with Washington Week with The Atlantic precisely because Jeffrey Goldberg and guests sat there and did talk about Trump's narcissism for several minutes, and were unable to think that anyone had ever said anything about it before, much less that there were any way to do something about it. I even told Susan C. to watch it. I shouldn't have recommended it to her as it was sheer torture to watch them. Thank you, Dr. Lee.

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John Glazebrook's avatar
John Glazebrook
4d

Erich Fromm agrees with all the comments here and the very strong condemnation of the media’s neoliberal narratives. Few America’s media outlets have the courage or intelligence to protect Americans from men like Netanyahu and Trump who are driven by psychological pathologies. The media is not really holding them to account for their crimes and disregard for law and fairness.

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