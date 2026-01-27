The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Davis's avatar
Linda Davis
32m

Thank you all. Dr. Lee, I am so glad I found you. I am only sad that you and your professional community have not been heeded. God help us now. Linda

Reply
Share
Tricia's avatar
Tricia
6m

Thank you Dr Lee. As a psychologist I know your work through ‘The Dangerous Case …’ and all the roadblocks you have encountered since and especially with the incomprehensible ilk called the APA. Abhorrent is an understatement.

I am linking your Substack newsletter (and book reference) to as many of my comments and posts as I can. I don’t have anything of substance to add to your words except God save us. And keep you in particular safe.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture