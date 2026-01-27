﻿It was the irony of ironies when the most critical voices of conscience of our time—mental health experts warning against a mental health pandemic—were silenced in the name of “ethics”. This is what happened to us at the height of our influence, when we were consulted by over fifty U.S. Congress members, who told us they were depending on us to “educate the public medically,” so that they could “intervene politically.”

The momentum was artificially stopped when American Psychiatric Association (APA) aggressively intervened, citing its own guild rule that exclusively protects public figures—which no other mental health association or licensing board duplicates—as being more important than the public’s health, the nation’s security, or the species’ survival. It was nonsensical, but the public believed it, since it was coming from an authoritative organization. It later turned out that it distorted its own “rule” and embarked on a disinformation campaign, so as to protect its federal funding—and, for Jeffrey Lieberman who spearheaded it, his personal federal funds.

We warned in real time that such cowardice would be calamitous, permitting mental impairments in an influential figure to magnify and transmogrify, until they became unstoppable.

Columnist David Brooks wrote recently:

Last week Minneapolis’s police chief, Brian O’Hara, said the thing he fears most is the “moment where it all explodes.” I share his worry…. it’s pretty clear that we’re headed toward some kind of crackup…. [T]he unraveling of Trump’s mind is the primary one.

The problem is, the unraveling of one man’s mind is now echoed and reverberated across the country and throughout the globe. All this was predictable and preventable from a mental health perspective, which is why we came forth in unprecedented numbers in the history of the nation. Thousands of professionals joined the World Mental Health Coalition, shortly after we published an unprecedented New York Times bestseller of its kind, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President, in the first year of the first Trump presidency.

Within three months, we were the number one topic of national conversation, and later we learned that even White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly was secretly using our book as an “owner’s manual.” He even applied its principles, when nothing else worked, to stop an erratic president from attacking North Korea with nuclear weapons! Yet, without our public voice, the nation could not properly inform and protect itself from one of the greatest existential threats of our time: the “unraveling” that, without intervention, would inevitably lead to “crackup”.

Prepare for Martyrdom!

The level of threat has gone from existential to spiritual. No other time in living memory have clergy come forth, such as New Hampshire Episcopal Bishop Rob Hischfeld, who urged his congregants and clergy to finalize their wills and to get their affairs in order to prepare for a “new era of martyrdom.” He added:

I’ve asked them to get their affairs in order, to make sure they have their wills written, because it may be that now is no longer the time for statements, but for us with our bodies, to stand between the powers of this world and the most vulnerable.

This was said even before the second Minnesota Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) murder, which makes his words remarkably prescient.

Three Catholic Cardinals Issue a Rare Joint Statement on the Morality of U.S. Foreign Policy!

Simultaneously, the Catholic Church’s most senior U.S. leaders issued a damning, unprecedented statement warning that “the moral foundation” of the nation’s policies is in jeopardy. Three Catholic cardinals urged the Trump administration this to use a moral compass in pursuing its foreign policy, stating that U.S. military action in Venezuela, threats of acquiring Greenland, and cuts in foreign aid risk bringing vast suffering instead of promoting peace.

In a joint statement, Cardinals Blase Cupich of Chicago, Robert McElroy of Washington, and Joseph Tobin of Newark, warned that without a moral vision, the very underlying values of the country were in severe jeopardy. The statement was extraordinary and marked the second time in as many months that members of the conservative Catholic hierarchy have asserted their voice against the Trump administration, in order to uphold the basic tenets of human dignity. In last November, the entire U.S. conference of Catholic bishops condemned the administration’s mass deportation of migrants and “vilification” of them in public discourse. The damning recent statement was issued after the three Cardinals met privately with the pope and was published on the Vatican’s homepage.

From my perspective, had the cardinals consulted with mental health experts, they may not have made two significant mistakes with their statement. First, they could have specifically urged Catholics to do much more and much more quickly, for actual intervention—just when the Doomsday Clock is at 89 seconds to Armageddon and about to be advanced. Then, with a horrendous genocide and ethnic cleansing underway, even as ruled by the world’s two highest courts—the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court—they could have mentioned the birthplace of Jesus and of the rise of Christianity, Palestine.

Dictator of the World Proclaims He does Not Need International Law

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has declared, “I don’t need international law,” in the context of aggressive military posturing in the Middle East, direct interventionist attacks against Venezuela and Iran, public pressure on allies over territorial issues, and hostility toward international legal institutions.

When asked if there were any limits on his global powers, Donald Trump said: “My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.”

Here, one does not have to be a psychiatrist to know that only the most dangerous, criminally-minded person would answer this way; the criminally insane is in charge of the asylum, and we are indeed in a “new age of martyrdom.” If the APA were courageous, even at this late stage it would apologized for its errors—and elevate conscientious mental health voices instead of denouncing them as “unethical”, so that proper intervention could finally occur. But it remains unrepentant. The Hippocratic oath bound physicians to place patients’ welfare above their own interests—sometimes taking on mortal risk—but, here, a leading medical institution sacrificed the public’s permanent welfare for its own temporary profit.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is holding an educational session on the theme:

“The Power of Being One”

The introductory session will be this Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 12 noon EST/9 a.m. PST on Zoom. A paid subscription is required to receive a link the morning before. It will introduce upcoming courses on major issues of our day, with the institute Preventing Violence Now!

Dr. Lee is a forensic and social psychiatrist who studies human violence and also holds a master’s in divinity. She mainly worked with maximum-security prisoners and public-sector patients, before she became known to the public through her 2017 Yale conference and book that alerted against dangerous leadership. In 2019, she organized a major National Press Club Conference on the theme of, “The Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership.” In 2024, she followed up with another major Conference, “The More Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership.” She published another book on dangerous leadership that has recently been expanded, in addition to a volume on how dangerous signs in a leader spreads and two critical statements on dangerous leadership. As many of the dangers she warned against unfolded—including millions of unnecessary pandemic deaths, the propagation of political violence, the exacerbation of economic inequality, the destruction of democracy, the devastation of the climate, the replacement of international collaboration with hostile confrontation, a renewed and accelerated nuclear arms race, a global emboldening of dictators leading to brutal warfare and genocide, and growing state-sanctioned cruelty and human rights violations—she has advocated for another way. Now, the author of the internationally-acclaimed textbook, Violence; over 100 peer-reviewed articles and chapters; 17 scholarly books and journal special issues; and over 300 opinion editorials, is developing a curriculum to help humanity rise above its destructive course and to embrace an awareness of, “One World or None.”