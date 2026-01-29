When people ask me, what can ordinary people do to counter fascism (what I have defined as, “mental pathology in politics”)? I say three things: (a) practicing mental hygiene and self-care; (b) arming oneself with knowledge; and (c) remaining still until there is clarity. What one does is not as important as from what state one does it.

This is because, as anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko said: “The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed.” The most skillful usurpation of people’s power, so that they are defeated and dominated, is through deception. Not being tricked into giving up one’s power therefore becomes a major part of resisting fascism, which requires strengthening the mind: both maintaining its health and developing its skills. This course series is offered to help with the latter.

Knowledge and truth are powerful. They direct effective action. Indeed, what the people need is not more power but knowing how to direct the immense power they already have; state power would not even exist without the consent of the governed. There is a reason why intellectuals and journalists are the first to be targeted in authoritarian times. Therefore, just as I have invited those who are open to meditate with me for mental hygiene, I now invite those who are curious to take the following public courses with some of the best experts in their respective fields! They are academics who have put their knowledge to practice; who have not merely stayed in classrooms but rubbed shoulders with movers and shakers of the world; and who are now participating in this public course series to offer their knowledge to the public.

The public, in turn, should make this knowledge its own—academia is not “elitism” but a societal resource, which the public can draw upon and make a source of strength. The public should also seek the truth—methods of thinking and investigating are not “irrelevant” but ways of finding practical solutions that may multiply options. One will never know until one tries!

Preventing Violence Now is Offering

Month-Long Courses for Spring 2026

Saturdays, 1-2:30 p.m. ET, on:

HOW TO PREVENT POLITICAL VIOLENCE

An Urgent Public Course Series

By Present and Former Yale, Harvard, John Jay, and New York University Faculty

and Other World-Renowned Lecturers

This course series will prepare the citizen-student to be able to:

• Probe deeply into political violence, so that we can prevent it • Identify the various dynamics that are underlying political violence • Analyze the connections between behavioral, structural, and political violence • Design sample interventions from individual, community, and societal perspectives

Sign up one month at a time (at $100), or the whole series, and earn a certificate at the end (limited scholarships will be available).

COURSE TOPICS

February 2026

Course I: The Individual Context of Political Violence

How to Understand and Prevent Political Violence. The Biological, Psychological, and Symbolic (Spiritual) Causes of Political Violence. Bringing a Scholarly, Proactive, and Public Health Approach to Preventing Political Violence.

March 2026

Course II: The Social Context of Political Violence

The Sociological, Anthropological, and Politico-Economic Causes of Political Violence. Identity, Belonging, and the Pursuit of Power and Recognition. Cultural Contributions to Political Violence. Terrorism, Civil Wars, Revolutions, Coups, Riots, State Repression, Insurgencies, and Genocide.

April 2026

Course III: Structural and Existential Violence

‘The Deadliest Form of Violence is Poverty.’ How Environmental Damage Can be Considered as a Form of Political Violence. ‘One World or None.’ The Psychology of Collective Suicidality vs. Collective Renewal.

May 2026

Course IV: Solutions to Political Violence

What We Can do to Create a More Peaceful Political Culture and Society. From Tertiary to Secondary Prevention to Primary Prevention. Population-Level Interventions with the Greatest Effectiveness in Prevention.

Reading List:

Chenoweth, Erica, and Lawrence, Adria (eds.). Rethinking Violence: States and Non-State Actors in Conflict. Cambridge: MIT Press, 2010.

Gilligan, James. Preventing Violence. London: Thames and Hudson, 2001.

Gilligan, James, and Vrettos, James. “Violence, Morality, and Religion.” Tikkun 33(4):49-61, 2018.

Krug, Etienne G., Dahlberg, Linda L., Mercy, James A., Zwi, A.B. and Lozano, R. World Report on Violence and Health. Geneva: World Health Organization, 2002.

Lee, Bandy. Violence: An Interdisciplinary Approach to Causes, Consequences, and Cures. New York: Wiley-Blackwell.

Wilkinson, Richard G., and Kate Pickett. The Spirit Level: Why More Equal Societies Almost Always Do Better. London: Allen Lane, 2009.

Additional Articles to be distributed electronically.

For an interactive session introducing these courses, please attend the session below this Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 12 noon EST/9 a.m. PST on Zoom.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is holding an educational session on the theme:

“The Power of Being One”

The educational session will combine with a brief overview of upcoming courses on major issues of our day, with the institute Preventing Violence Now, this Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 12 noon EST/9 a.m. PST on Zoom.

Dr. Lee is a forensic and social psychiatrist who studies human violence and also holds a master’s in divinity. She mainly worked with maximum-security prisoners and public-sector patients, before she became known to the public through her 2017 Yale conference and book that alerted against dangerous leadership. In 2019, she organized a major National Press Club Conference on the theme of, “The Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership.” In 2024, she followed up with another major Conference, “The More Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership.” She published another book on dangerous leadership that has recently been expanded, in addition to a volume on how dangerous signs in a leader spreads and two critical statements on dangerous leadership. As many of the dangers she warned against unfolded—including millions of unnecessary pandemic deaths, the propagation of political violence, the exacerbation of economic inequality, the destruction of democracy, the devastation of the climate, the replacement of international collaboration with hostile confrontation, a renewed and accelerated nuclear arms race, a global emboldening of dictators leading to brutal warfare and genocide, and growing state-sanctioned cruelty and human rights violations—she has advocated for another way. Now, the author of the internationally-acclaimed textbook, Violence; over 100 peer-reviewed articles and chapters; 17 scholarly books and journal special issues; and over 300 opinion editorials, introduces her curriculum on rising above the current destructive course to embrace an awareness of, “One World or None.”