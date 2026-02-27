Allow me to summarize at this critical time, especially after Donald Trump’s deceitfully manipulative, campaign rally-style State of the Union reality TV show that highlights the perilous state of our Union through deeds more than through words. The dangerous convolution of predicaments he has brought our country and our world to has few parallels, and had our warnings and advice since his first election been heeded, what has happened since could have been prevented. Indeed, it took active suppression and self-imposed ignorance to get us to where we are.

A poll, conducted just before the speech, showed that a surprising number of Republicans now think Donald Trump is becoming “erratic with age.” What is not mentioned is that his ability to give the longest-ever State of the Union address is not natural stamina but a pathological drive (a compulsion for the adulation of crowds as he fights for his psychic life). Nor is it widely known that his ability to charm and captivate stems not from normal skill but from a predatory quality, seen with dangerous psychopathology (having no genuine capacity for human compassion or compunction).

From the 2017 conference at Yale School of Medicine to the publication of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump later that year, we came forth as psychiatrists and mental health experts who had the education and the training to recognize someone who has dangerously severe mental impairments. We emphasized that, as mental health professionals, we understand and have considerable experience dealing with the kind of severe and dangerous mental pathologies that Donald Trump presents. We explained that we know how to detect, handle, and treat such signs, even as they mislead and beguile others around them. Those of us who work forensically routinely consult with and give recommendations to prisons, courts, and other governing bodies on how to protect society from dangerous individuals. While most of us have not worked with a president, it is only a small leap of the imagination—if there is a gap at all—in deciphering what kind of dangers he poses as president.

We warned from the beginning that, just as with physical illnesses that progress, if not properly managed and treated, mental problems could also lead to increasing dangers for the person as well as for those around him. We emphasized that someone with his disturbing mental situation being given vast presidential powers would, unless there was mitigation, become more and more dangerously destructive. In other words, if a person with such mental disturbances is not stopped, he would escalate to the point of becoming unstoppable. We are now approaching that unstoppable point.

In January 2018, I wrote an article for the Guardian, entitled: “Trump is now dangerous—that makes his mental health a matter of public interest.” In it, I stated:

Indeed, at no other time in US history has a group of mental health professionals been so collectively concerned about a sitting president’s dangerousness. This is not because he is an unusual person—many of his symptoms are very common—but it is highly unusual to find a person with such signs of danger in the office of presidency. For the US, it may be unprecedented; for parts of the world where this has happened before, the outcome has been uniformly devastating.

But then, just as our book, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, was an unprecedented New York Times bestseller of its kind by public demand, the Twenty-Fifth Amendment was rapidly gaining ground in the U.S. Congress. This was when the Trump “protectors”, through the financially-conflicted and compromised American Psychiatric Association (APA), not only shut us down but convinced the media that mental health experts were the only experts who were not allowed to speak about their area of expertise! I have written in detail about what happened, both after the Covid-19 pandemic as well as during this presidency.

Then, when Donald Trump was not removed, just as we predicted, he became more and more dangerous, even to the point of attempted a never before coup to stay in power that led up to the January 6, 2021, attack against the U.S. Capitol.

Now in 2026, so far unstopped, Donald Trump has his own national military force, known as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), with a bigger budget than all other law-enforcement agencies combined. He is spending 38 billion dollars to build detention camps throughout the country, employing private prison contractors with shady histories. He is about to ignite what may well escalate unstoppably into World War III. He has plastered his name and picture everywhere, starting with a large banner on the building of the Justice Department, essentially threatening to harass, intimidate, and blackmail everyone who opposes him both at home and abroad. And he has set the stage to subvert and to delegitimize the midterm election, so that he and his fellow thugs can stay in power, no matter what.

What has gone wrong with America?

First of all, we have to admit that we have laid down fertile ground, long before the arrival of Donald Trump. His appearance has exposed a severely-hypocritical democracy and freedom façade that had become corrupt and dangerous for some time. Trump has exploited everything far beyond any previous president, which Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Christopher Hedges brilliantly summarizes in a piece he calls, “The Last Election.”

The International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ) have acted and ruled in unprecedented ways, attempting to bring international war criminals to justice, including the prime minister of Israel and the president of Russia, but not yet the president of the United States. These institutions in their own ways are trying to enforce basic norms of international law and justice, but because of inconsistent application, Donald Trump has been allowed severely to threaten and to undermine them.

Some nations in the rest of the world are attempting to do the things that we should be doing—but the Trump/MAGA-driven United States remains on an accelerating, disintegrating trajectory.

In South Korea, the former president who attempted to use a martial-law coup and troops to stay in power, just like Donald Trump, has just been rather quickly convicted and sentenced to life. In Brazil, the former president who attempted a militarized coup to stay in power, in copycat Trump style, has also been imprisoned.

In the U.K., the King’s own brother, former Prince Andrew, as well as the former British ambassador to the U.S., have been arrested for crimes involving notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. In Israel, the judicial authorities have for years been trying, and continue to do so, to bring their criminal prime minister to account for what he has done both at home and abroad—even as Trump doing something again as never before, bringing tremendous pressure on the Israeli president to pardon his sidekick Netanyahu.

Yet, in our country, at the governmental level all the complicit criminals with Epstein, including those who financed and criminally engaged with him, remain unindicted while so many of them not only knew about his crimes but were involved in and benefiting from them.

We all have to wonder now have we reached the point of Donald Trump becoming unstoppable, just as we warned could occur from the start in 2017?

Hence, we all have to ask more than ever before: What is wrong with America? And we now have urgently to ask: What are we going to do about it?

(To be Continued.)

Dr. Lee is a forensic and social psychiatrist, president of the World Mental Health Coalition, and cofounder of Preventing Violence Now.