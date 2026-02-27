The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kosmos's avatar
Kosmos
21hEdited

Thank you, Bandy, for that synopsis of America's, and the world's, sobering and ominous predicament. The unanswered questions now no longer concern Trump himself as much as the deficiencies in moral character and mental health among those tens of millions who continue to support, acquiesce to or silently comply with and deny his marauding criminality, terror and fascism.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sam Ray's avatar
Sam Ray
21h

🎯🎯🎯 "This was Predictable and Preventable—Indeed, We Predicted It & Tried to Prevent It"

Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture