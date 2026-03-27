The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Sam Ray's avatar
Sam Ray
12h

🎯

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Lloyd's avatar
Lloyd
11h

Dr Lee, I agree with you. I’m concerned not enough voters are paying attention, are not paralyzed because of distrust or hate of democrats or are seeing what you are seeing. I read many comments of worry and disgust, and I share them, regarding AIPAC and similar money influencing Democrats. I’m really concerned too many voters will stay away or even vote Red this November.

I’m wondering if you could address the danger of republicans vs the distaste, or even distrust of democrats, so voters can see the choice is either full and permanent autocracy vs a chance to address these dangers. Democrats are not perfect but they are, IMO, the only viable option.

I’m also wondering if you could counsel voters on how to best communicate with Democratic members of Congress so that voters concerns and wishes can provide clear directives to Congress.

Thank you so much.

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