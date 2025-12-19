In a time of existential peril, marked by what can only be described as collective suicidality—ecological collapse, nuclear violence, and escalating wars—sociology is essential to healing. The same is true for the social forces that brought the current U.S. administration into fruition. The discipline helps us to understand how these crises are produced, normalized, and sustained by social structures rather than simply by individual pathology. Sociology exposes the ways inequality, institutional betrayal, and structural violence erode the social fabric of society, and provides the analytical tools for designing interventions at the policy level. At a time when societies appear to be acting against not only their own interests but their survival, sociology has combined scientific rigor with moral responsibility and activism to inspire much-needed societal models of transformative care.

This is why, on December 13, 2025, we convened the special class, “How to Prevent Violence: Sociological, Psychological, and Spiritual Perspectives.” Dr. James Vrettos, a renowned sociologist and activist, gave the second lecture. Below is an excerpt, with the full video far below:

Ironically, the first major modern scientific work in sociology was by Émile Durkheim in 1898 and was entitled Suicide…. So sociology from the very beginning, in a sense had certainly scholarly, but also activist roots. Now, Durkheim looked at also the large-scale economic, cultural, social transformations that Europe was going through, the breakdown of the Old Order, the developments of democracy across the continent, the rise of industrialization and above all else, the effects that capitalism was having on human beings, their psyche, their perception of themselves, and so on…. So, he was curious as to what caused rates of suicide to go up and down, and he felt if he could understand that we could do something about it and come up with policies that would make a difference. Again,… he took a topic that most people think of as pretty much exclusively an individual phenomenon, yet showed that it was large-scale social forces external to the individual … that impact on the individual….

Durkheim was fixated on this idea of anomie, which briefly can be explained as a social situation that people were experiencing. They were once well-established in their lives, their lifestyles, their communities, and so on. Something comes along to disrupt that sense of unity, of belonging. That is a very painful experience for people to go through…. Sociologists attempted to find, try to discover the social laws of the social universe…. Now, his recommendation was to make French life among the communities that were experiencing these rising rates of suicide, to come up with policies that would make people more harmoniously connected to their communities.

[In 1939], probably the most famous American sociologist of the twentieth century, Robert Merton … and his work … entitled, Social Structure and Anomie,… said that the problem was not so much the disharmony that people were experiencing,… but the insatiability of the American political structure,… basically money materialism, and it created insatiability. It was never enough. I mean, I do not think we need to look around us and look at the would-be multi-billionaires, would-be multi-trillionaires. And so the insatiably that is built in the social structure,… predatory capitalism, and so on. At the very same time, Merton argued the means to distribute the goals was not equally distributed, and that was what explained for Merton the rise of crime and violence in certain groups of people, whose ability to move up the ladder to try and achieve the material goods that so much pressure was placed on. All of us created a certain sense of anomie that manifests itself in particular groups or communities that had been deprived or not really allowed for a variety of reasons to participate in that American dream….

Skipping to Richard Cloward,… in his own work entitled, The Theory of Illegitimate Opportunities, Cloward … argued that you cannot explain all forms of deviance by [one variable]. How does one explain why some groups turn to crime versus revolution, for example, or internalize it become more suicidal or more prone to suicide. So Cloward opened up this whole idea of … an overabundance of illegitimate opportunities, a lack of legitimate opportunities…. But 1960 of course was beginnings of the Kennedy years, and Robert Kennedy became very interested in this idea of illegitimate opportunities. They were very concerned with juvenile delinquency, the connection between that, and so … they funded a program called Mobilization for Youth. Cloward was the research director,… and so we are back to the sociologist as an activist. Durkheim wanted the sociologist to be a social expert coming in there and applying these objective truths to reality….

And Cloward followed in that tradition, [with] an emphasis not on preventing juvenile delinquency gang violence as such, [but] a concern with poverty—that was what was really behind the violence. And, of course, we can talk about structural violence, the way in which a society, a culture creates the opportunities…. So this opens up all kinds of possibilities, and along with … the power of the civil rights movement, the women’s movement, the anti-war movement became people became more and more interested in connecting…. As Dr. Gilligan pointed out, he listened to people who were suffering their stories, their narratives….

I am very heartened by the organizing that is going on in this country. The mobilization, especially with young people who are beginning to resist and stand up and come up with new ways of offering those alternative visions that Dr. Gilligan, Dr. Lee, and I have always advocated: restorative justice, healing…. This is what I think Dr. Gilligan was pointing out: love, transformative love. An inclusive love can be the force that can overcome all of the greed, the immorality, if you will, the barbarity that is being perpetuated. And so that is what I think we need to begin to realize, that the social sciences can still be objective. Obviously you do not make up data, but we need to take moral stands, and we need to ferret that out, so people have a clear moral vision, coupled with … social science that has integrity, that is speaking truth to power.