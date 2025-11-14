The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Coleridge's avatar
Michael Coleridge
Nov 15

He says and so it begins - a clear veiled threat knowing the Trump historical context. But as you correctly comment reality has no relevance. Here is the crux of the problem going forward. The president’s severely disordered and soulless internal decision-making mechanisms are driven only by his malignant narcissistic reference points. Inevitably he cannot accept losing. While it no doubt will make him more dangerous it will accelerate his political vulnerability. America I hope this is true. Very few intelligent people would argue he is not an existential danger to the country and beyond. Perhaps Epstein will be his fatal dose of Kryptonite?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sanjeev's avatar
Sanjeev
Nov 15

'They appear as giants because we are on our knees'

🙏 Donald Trump is a coward and an idiot but he's portrayed as a super-villain like Lex Luthor with great acumen to control everything.

Donald Trump's political regime is based on chaff and can fall in a matter of days if the Oligarchs & their media stop sane washing and normalizing this crazy man.

Media should drop everything and start doing coverage on Epstein story non-stop for 15 days and expose Trump's dealing with that monster. If media is sincere, they should drop all irrelevant stuff, and only talk about Trump's connection with Epstein. I guarantee that Trump regime will collapse in 15 days.

Trump is greatly vulnerable to Epstein scandal as even his own base (MTG & MAGA plebeians) is turning against him. Dr Lee, you very well know why allegations of child abuse has made Trump highly vulnerable from his own base.

To run away from Epstein scandal, Trump is doing all kinds of distractions. Like trying to start a war with Venezuela. 🙏 Trying to impose Martial law & insurrection Act. With help of Speaker Mike Johnson, they didn't allow Congress to function so as to block release of Epstein files.

Trump is scared and if Oligarchs withdraw their crucial support to this idiot, he will fall in a matter of days. Only reason Trump is in power is because he's protected by his backers .... so far.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture