And so it begins.

That was Donald Trump’s response on the evening of November 4, 2025, to the rather stunning Republican electoral defeats on top of the extraordinary victory of Zohan Mamdani in the country’s largest city, which also happens to be the city with the largest Jewish population in the world, other than Tel Aviv.

As he often does, Donald Trump gives away what he is really up to, in psychologically “coded” language (many call it “gangster speak”), by purposefully using indirect language capable of multiple interpretations. That what he says just escapes existing statutory codes for criminal justice, law enforcement, or even political or social sanctions is no accident. He has a “knack” for escaping accountability, which comes from a lifetime of practicing calculating methods to compensate for his mental deficiencies; this symptom is the most deceptive of all, since it appears as a strength.

There is a reason why it takes not just medical and psychiatric education, but forensic psychiatric training, knowledge of the literature, and clinical experience to be able to detect, to decipher, and ultimately to detain individuals exhibiting these dangerous signs.

In this case, what does he mean by “it”? What is the meaning of “begins”? Down the road, the reasons why he previously said the things he did become evident, as he is continually setting the stage for what he has planned—including adjusting, acclimating, and ultimately manipulating the public’s mind. This is how an initially obviously deficient and impaired individual, when allowed to remain in power, exploits it to amass formidable force, and will not stop until intervened with from the outside.

His deceptively benign words should not be dismissed but in fact feared—not because he is so fearsome an individual, but because he is not. Truly powerful individuals do not abuse power at the expense of others; only disordered individuals do. As he proceeds to do one thing after another no president before him has done, and what we Americans never thought could happen in our country.

In the context of the recent elections, what I interpret this four-word phrase to mean at its core, in the context of everything else that Donald Trump has given away about himself, is that he is referring to how he plans to threaten, intimidate, badger, and manipulate, to find one way or another to stay in power beyond his current second presidential term. For this, it seems to me that Trump is making preparations for a novel kind of “civil war” in America.

It would be an outpicturing of the war that is already waging in his paranoid mind.

Donald Trump already quite carefully and quickly, step by step, created and put at his direct command two national police forces. He has almost limitlessly expanded, empowered, and funded as never before Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Additionally, he has ordered, as never before, that every state place 500 National Guard members on rapid deployment alert and specifically train them to put down “civil insurrections.”

Indeed, Donald Trump has even on multiple occasions specifically referenced the “Insurrection Act,” which when invoked would essentially give him dictatorial powers, including to ban protests, to declare the amorphous “Antifa” (his code word for all who protest to oppose him, on whom he projects all his own characteristics) to be a terrorist organization, and to restrict the media further from reporting on what he terms “incitement” and even “domestic terrorism.” And as we have seen throughout Black Lives Matter protests and more recently with protests against ICE arrests, he will do anything to provoke, to infiltrate, and even to impute violence in his opposition. Reality has no relevance.

Donald Trump has as well given his top officials not just Secret Service protection, but unprecedented military protection by moving them onto military bases, where they have taken over the homes of generals and admirals. He and those at the top who do his bidding are now being militarily protected, on previously military-exclusive territory!

Just what they are preparing for is what we should all be asking, and what we should all be preparing for.

