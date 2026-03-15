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Sherri J (formerly SDJ)'s avatar
Sherri J (formerly SDJ)
3h

👏👏👏

Brilliant and wise as always. It would behoove us to stop tip toeing around the most mentally ill person in our country. I hope that it is not too late already.

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Richard Hahn's avatar
Richard Hahn
3h

I agree with and thank Dr. Lee again. Also, I believe her psychological/psychiatric point is an important one among many facets of this terrible mess. "Follow the money" and its corruption is a major one, too. The Trump/MAGA-Republican gangster/cult has been fueled by mega-moneyed people. The Republican politicians benefit from it (and many Democrats, too), so they continue to incite their "base" (apt label) who are prone to dangerously primitive thinking, feeling and behavior--the last including voting! Such a situation continues to thwart any attempt to impeach, let alone apply the 25th Amendment. Remember that when the Democrats were in the majority, they finally got around to impeaching Trump twice. The situation seems almost too far gone, but I try to keep in mind that the majority of the populace are fed up with that gangster/cult, as shown by polls. Also, there is another "No Kings" rally nationwide upcoming. Based on recognizing what Dr. Lee has so accurately described, the polls, rallies, etc., are some attempts to counter this horrible situation. Now, not just by answering polls and rallying, we in the majority must also VOTE in such immense numbers for candidates who are alternatives to MAGA-Republicans so as to overwhelm the Trump/MAGA-Republican balloting interference schemes.

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