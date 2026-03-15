Consumer advocate Ralph Nader has rightly called out, “newsworthy stories both camps [of the press] ignore”:

1. Impeachment of Trump—every week, Tyrant Trump adds new acts to his “dangerous dictator” rap sheet. He is the most Impeachable president in American history by far. So why isn’t the media doing more reporting on impeachment?… The New York Times has written over a dozen devastating editorials about Trump’s impeachable offenses, but hasn’t mentioned the “I” word or concluded with the Impeachment remedy…. 6. Trump has manifested what many psychologists have described as a “dangerously unstable personality” (See Bandy Lee’s manifesto from 2017 titled, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President”). [Launching America into another quicksand war in the Middle East by worsening mental condition] spells great danger for the American people and the world,… justifying 25th Amendment action. In early January, Trump sent a message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre that “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS [falsehoods], I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace”…. In other words,… Dangerous Donald … didn’t get his Peace Prize, so he will get his revenge by becoming a warfare president.

Of course, I would put the 25th Amendment as number one—Nader places it as number six, but at least he mentions it—and impeachment as number two, for what would be the correct response. However, we live in an era in which we not only fail at imagination but censor ourselves from remedies others have already imagined—and not only made into Law, but would have considered obvious. Why?

This is what I call, “Battered Nation Syndrome,” in my 2020 book, Profile of a Nation: Trump’s Mind, America’s Soul. Derived from “battered person syndrome,” it refers to a pattern of cognitive distortions that arise from prolonged exposure to coercion, intimidation, and abuse. Over time, survival-oriented adaptations lead the victim to undermine one’s own interests, including essential needs, in order to prioritize the perceived expectations of the abuser. One may defend his behavior to others, rationalize mistreatment, or assume responsibility for his violence. Why? It is a psychological coping strategy—in response to the abuser’s emotional fragility—aimed at preventing further harm and reestablishing some stability.

A person, or a nation, may refrain from asserting opinions, goals, or agendas that one anticipates would provoke the abuser’s ire or disapproval, effectively narrowing one’s range of permissible thought and action. These distortions are not signs of genuine consent but rather reflect the internalization of fear, dependency, and learned helplessness that often emerge under chronic conditions of oppressive domination.

The major issue—and the elephant in the room—of the current oppressive regime is the 25th Amendment, which was created for just such a situation as we are in now. Or we do not even need to invoke a modernized remedy for a duplicative situation of Mad Monarch George. As Nader further notes:

Constitutional law scholars believe that, were the signers of the Declaration of Independence and the authors of our Constitution here today, NOT ONE would oppose impeaching and removing Trump from office. He is exactly the kind of “monarch” they revolted against and secured safeguards against by putting the Impeachment authority exclusively with Congress, not reviewable by the courts.

Why is this territory off limits, rather than being headline news, every minute of every day until it happens? The answer is simple, from a psychiatric perspective: the very last thing a mentally-impaired person wishes you to consider is his mental impairment. And we have internalized his threats and demands. Yet, there can be no rational end without addressing the elephant.

Dan Froomkin of Press Watch poses the question well:

Let’s say the president is mentally unfit for duty…. And then let’s say he unilaterally starts a major war of aggression with no clear rationale. He keeps changing his mind about what the goal is, and whether it is being achieved…. He says everything is under control when it is not. Now bombs are dropping and people are dying and tens of millions of people are living in fear. And it’s all because he’s a profoundly deranged man…. Doesn’t the fact that he is … endangering the region, and destabilizing the world make it incumbent upon you to be blunt about the problem?

Absolutely! I warned that, when the American Psychiatric Association (APA) silenced all mental health experts from the media—which it had no right to do—for profit, the APA was committing the greatest medical malpractice in the history of the United States, if not the world. It gave the pathetic excuse that “anyone can see what psychiatrists see”—when the public was already underestimating, misinterpreting, and normalizing what was too pathological for the ordinary person to understand without professional input. It pretentiously advanced its restraint as “humility”—when aggressively meeting with the New York Times Editorial Board, pressuring them to denounce us publicly, blocking our ability to speak to them (as the immediate past president of the Editorial Board learned, when he tried to arrange a meeting for us), and spreading disinformation to the point where more than seventy already-booked appearances had to be canceled, is the last thing to resemble humility.

Indeed, how can the press report properly, when the most relevant expert knowledge is withheld? And now, the nation’s condition is worse than ever, as the inmates are running the asylum. One might even say it is verging on suicidal, as a colleague and speaker at the 2024 National Press Club conference, “The More Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership,” aptly points out:

Since the end of the Cold War, many people who pay attention have worried about an accidental or a miscalculated stumble into nuclear war. But with Trump breaking every taboo domestically and internationally, demonstrating that he is above the law and can do as he pleases at every turn, the ultimate taboo waiting to be broken is the nuclear one.

Humankind may become the first species on the planet to bring about its own extinction—unless we break free from the hypnosis of Donald Trump. People continue to wait for things to get “bad enough” for a shift in public opinion. If not for the APA’s “gag order,” we may have been able to explain clearly and cogently that, in Battered Person/Nation Syndrome, cognitive distortions only deepen with increasing danger. The remedy is first to remove the danger, and then perception will return.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is leading a public course series on major issues of our day, with Preventing Violence Now. More information and registration are here.

Dr. Lee is a forensic and social psychiatrist, president of the World Mental Health Coalition, and cofounder of Preventing Violence Now. She mainly worked with maximum-security prisoners and public-sector patients, before she became known to the public through her 2017 Yale conference and book that alerted against dangerous leadership. In 2019, she organized a major National Press Club Conference on the theme of, “The Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership.” In 2024, she followed up with another major Conference, “The More Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership.” She published another book on dangerous leadership that has recently been expanded, in addition to a volume on how dangerous signs in a leader spreads and two critical statements on dangerous leadership. As many of the dangers she warned against unfolded—including millions of unnecessary pandemic deaths, the propagation of political violence, the exacerbation of economic inequality, the destruction of democracy, the devastation of the climate, the replacement of international collaboration with hostile confrontation, a renewed and accelerated nuclear arms race, a global emboldening of dictators leading to brutal warfare and genocide, and growing state-sanctioned cruelty and human rights violations—she has advocated for another way. Now, the author of the internationally-acclaimed textbook, Violence; over 100 peer-reviewed articles and chapters; 17 scholarly books and journal special issues; and over 300 opinion editorials, introduces her curriculum on rising above the current destructive course to embrace an awareness of, “One World or None.”