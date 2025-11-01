*The Zoom Link for today’s class is far below.

We have now discussed the biological, psychological, and symbolic or spiritual aspects of violence, but violence, in both its individual and collective forms, is, above all, a social and cultural phenomenon. This is why sociology and anthropology shed important light on the social structures, cultural meanings, and global interconnections that generate and shape violence.

Aristotle declared that: “Man is by nature a social animal”—a truth modern sociology has repeatedly affirmed. Violence is not merely a product of individual pathology or biological impulse, but it emerges from social relationships, institutions, and structures that together instigate, support, and confer meaning and legitimacy to violence (Durkheim, 1897; Gilligan, 1996). The sociological imagination, as American sociologist Charles Wright Mills famously framed it, enables us to recognize that private troubles are public issues—that personal acts of violence reflect societal dislocation, inequality, and cultural conflict. Sociological inquiry thus turns violence from a moral deviation into an act of structural and symbolic significance (Walby, 2013; Wieviorka, 2009).

Anthropology, on the other hand, has shown the diversity of meanings violence assumes across human societies. From ritualized warfare among the Yanomamo (Chagnon, 1968) to the peaceful conflict resolution of the Semai of Malaysia (Bonta, 1996), anthropologists have documented how cultural norms define when and against whom violence is permissible, or if it is permissible at all. Recent ethnographies underscore how globalization transforms violence into a transnational spectacle, mediated by images and ideologies that use local grievances to fuel global narratives (Das, 2000; Fassin, 2018).

Sociology emerged in the nineteenth century amid the upheavals of industrialization and urbanization. French philosopher Auguste Comte (1848) envisioned sociology as a scientific tool for curing social ills, while the father of sociology Émile Durkheim (1897) demonstrated through his studies of suicide that even the most intimate decisions bear the imprint of social forces. His concept of anomie—the breakdown of moral cohesion in modern societies—remains central to explaining why some societies experience surges of violence and self-destruction.

Subsequent theorists developed competing frameworks. Functionalists, following Durkheim and English philosopher Herbert Spencer (1876), viewed society as an organism whose institutions work in harmony to sustain equilibrium. Violence, in this view, signals disorder—a breakdown of integration. Conflict theorists, by contrast, beginning with Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels (1848), both German political theorists, interpreted violence as an inevitable expression of class struggle and a contest of power. These tensions are visible in our day in how structural inequality, racial hierarchy, and gendered domination perpetuate systemic violence (Galtung, 1990; Hagan and Rymond-Richmond, 2009).

Recent sociology has expanded to include symbolic interactionism and exchange theory, emphasizing meaning making and negotiation in social life. The Chicago School highlighted that social actors create shared symbols that mediate conflict and identity (Fine, 1995). Violence, therefore, can be seen as communication—a performance of status, masculinity, or resistance (Anderson, 1999; Collins, 2008). More recent sociological research extends this insight to digital spaces, where online radicalization and symbolic aggression are reshaping political violence (Olson, 2021; Oksanen et al., 2024).

Anthropology has gone from an early focus on distant societies toward a reflexive study of power, representation, and global inequality. Participant observation used to be anthropology’s core method, grounding analysis in lived experience rather than in theory (Boas, 1938; Malinowski, 1944). Through ethnography, anthropology demonstrated that violence is culturally coded: it is performed, narrated, and rationalized within systems of meaning (Schmidt and Schröder, 2001; Feldman, 1991).

The anthropological turn toward symbolic and interpretive frameworks shifted attention from violence as mere behavior to violence as a text (Geertz, 1983). Ritualized violence, such as initiation or punishment, operates as a form of communication, expressing social order and the boundaries of what society will tolerate. Contemporary anthropologists have expanded this analysis to include the “violent imaginaries” that precede and enable conflict—the stories, myths, and visual media through which societies imagine enemies and justify battles (Scheper-Hughes and Bourgois, 2004; Fassin, 2018).

Newer ethnographies highlight structural and symbolic violence in postcolonial and neoliberal contexts. Gendered and racialized harm (Menjívar and Walsh, 2019), migration and border regimes (De León, 2015), and the politics of humanitarianism (Ticktin, 2017) all show how global inequalities materialize in intimate suffering. Anthropology thus bridges the local and the global, showing how violence is both embodied and systemic.

In this manner, sociology and anthropology have converged over the years. On the topic of violence, the fields offer insight that violence is deeply intertwined with belonging. Human beings thrive within an interconnected ecology where community and societal bonds are essential for health and cohesion. Belonging provides the social equivalent of love, while the opposite—inequality, exclusion, and exploitation—generate shame and division, ultimately leading to violence. Like an individual fragmented by self-hate, a society divided by class, race, or gender becomes self-destructive. Conditions such as anomie, poverty, and marginalization drive struggles for identity and recognition. Thus, violence functions as a barometer of a society’s health: peaceful periods coincide with creativity, compassion, and collective well-being, while the opposite accompanies periods of violence.

Across cultures, inequality consistently fuels violence. Hierarchical societies—from prewar Japan and the Yanomamo to the nineteenth-century American South—linked honor with aggression and shame with weakness. The same holds for patriarchy, where masculine identity is often defined through domination (Meuser, 2002), and for segregated or impoverished communities, where violence becomes a language of belonging (Hipp, 2010; Merton, 1938). Conversely, egalitarian and cooperative societies—like the Semai, Anabaptists, and Kibbutzim—nurture solidarity through equality and shared purpose. Our modern sense of social solidarity rests on recognizing mutual dependence and upholding human rights (Steiner and Alston, 2000). American theologian Reinhold Niebuhr observed that love takes the form of justice in public life—a truth echoed by anthropologists from Franz Boas to Margaret Mead, who linked cultural understanding with social activism and the need to include marginal or repressed voices.

Social exclusion, on the other hand, delineates who counts as human and who may be violated with impunity (Baumeister and Leary, 1995; Easterbrook and Vignoles, 2013). Societies that fail to meet their members’ psychological needs for recognition and participation often produce alienation and violence—conditions Durkheim identified as precursors to societal decay.

In urban contexts, American sociologist Elijah Anderson (1999) documented “the code of the street,” where respect is transformed into a currency of survival. Similarly, at the global level, nations and groups excluded from economic and political participation often turn to violence as a means of asserting identity and agency. Contemporary research confirms that inequality, not poverty alone, is the strongest predictor of collective violence (Elgar and Aitken, 2011; Wilkinson and Pickett, 2020). This insight reinforces the ecological model of violence: the individual, relational, community, and societal levels are dynamically interrelated (Lee et al., 2014).

Anthropology also teaches that violence is not inevitable. A comparative study of 24 peaceful societies revealed that nonviolence, like violence, is culturally constructed (Bonta, 1996). These societies cultivate norms of equality, mutual aid, and restorative justice that prevent the escalation of conflict. Recent peace anthropology research expanded this view to show how collective rituals and intergroup cooperation sustain nonviolence (Adams, 2018; Fry, 2021). These examples challenge claims that violence is innate in human beings and therefore inevitable, when cooperation is found to be just as deeply, if not more, rooted in cultures than conflict.

In the twenty-first century, violence has taken increasingly mediated and transnational forms. Mass media amplify the symbolic power of violence (Das, 2000; Kellner, 2010), and the proliferation of online platforms accelerates this process: extremist ideologies circulate digitally, constructing global communities of resentment and imagined solidarity through shared animosity (Tufekci, 2017; Busher and Macklin, 2020). Anthropologists studying conflict zones note that digital networks not only transmit propaganda but also reshape how victims and perpetrators construct moral narratives (Bieber, 2020). Thus, violence in the digital era becomes both a means of expression and a contest over meaning.

Especially given the complexity of violence, sociology and anthropology are indispensable for understanding its multiple layers. Sociology elucidates the structural inequalities and institutional dynamics that contribute to violence, while anthropology deciphers its cultural expressions and subjective meanings. We discussed at the beginning of this course a bio-psycho-socio-environmental model of violence, which integrates biological aspects, psychological dynamics, and now social systems and cultural narratives.

This synthesis helps answer fundamental questions, such as: why do some societies valorize violence while others prize peace? How do structures of exclusion convert humiliation into rage? And what social conditions make empathy and cooperation possible? By addressing these questions, and the human struggle for belonging, justice, and meaning, we can come ever closer to understanding violence better, so that we can prevent it better.

