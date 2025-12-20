*The Zoom Link for today’s class is far below.

This is now our second to last class of the course, “Causes and Cures of Violence.” We have now covered the “Cures” of criminal justice, international law, and moral approaches. Today, we will review the public health approach.

For most of human history, violence has been treated either as a moral failure or as a crime problem. Someone commits violence, and the system reacts: police intervene, courts adjudicate, prisons punish, and in extreme cases militaries respond. That approach feels intuitive. But public health asks a very different question: Why did this happen in the first place—and how do we stop it from happening again?

This reframing represents one of the most consequential shifts in how humanity understands its own destructiveness. Public health is the discipline behind some of the greatest advances in human survival, including sanitation, vaccination, safer workplaces, and maternal care. As historian Richard Rhodes observed, fully half of the people alive today owe their lives to public health improvements (Rhodes, 2012). When the same discipline turns its attention to violence, the implication is profound: violence, like any other health problem, may not be inevitable, but instead a preventable outcome arising from identifiable conditions.

A classic metaphor in public health helps clarify this shift. Imagine standing beside a river, repeatedly pulling drowning people from the water. Downstream rescue saves lives, but eventually someone asks why so many people are falling in upstream (McKinlay, 1979). Criminal justice systems largely operate downstream. They respond after harm has occurred. Public health focuses upstream, asking what social, economic, environmental, and political conditions are pushing people into the river in the first place. In violence prevention, this upstream perspective changes everything. Instead of asking how to punish offenders more effectively, it asks how to reduce the probability that violence will occur at all.

This does not mean abandoning accountability or emergency responses. Victims need care, and serious harm requires legal intervention. But decades of evidence show that reaction alone does little to reduce overall violence rates and may even exacerbate harm by destabilizing families and communities (Gilligan, 2001). Public health recognizes violence as a process rather than a single event, unfolding over time and across multiple layers of human life.

When epidemiologists began applying their tools to homicide and suicide in the late twentieth century, the results were striking. Violence was not evenly distributed across populations. It clustered by age, gender, geography, inequality, and prior exposure to violence (Dahlberg and Mercy, 2009). Young men were disproportionately both perpetrators and victims. Suicide and homicide rates rose together in certain periods and places. Communities experiencing rapid economic disruption or social fragmentation showed predictable increases in violent death (Blumstein and Wallman, 2006). These patterns resembled a public health crisis far more than inevitable human nature.

By the 1990’s, homicide and suicide had become leading causes of death worldwide, particularly among adolescents and young adults (Peden et al., 2000). U.S. Surgeon General C. Everett Koop formally declared violence a public health problem, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention established one of the world’s first violence epidemiology units (CDC, 1994). The most influential global moment came with the World Health Organization’s World Report on Violence and Health (Krug et al., 2002), which unified suicide, interpersonal violence, and collective violence under a single conceptual framework, to be understood and intervened with through scientific scholarship.

Central to this understanding is the ecological model (Bronfenbrenner, 1979). Violence emerges from interactions across multiple levels of influence: individual, relationship, family, community, and society. Consider the concrete example of a teenage boy becoming involved in a violent assault. A reductionist explanation might focus on his temperament or moral character. An ecological analysis paints a fuller picture: he grew up with chronic exposure to domestic violence, attended under-resourced schools, lived in a neighborhood with high unemployment and easy access to weapons, and absorbed cultural messages equating masculinity with dominance and aggression. None of these factors alone caused the assault, but together they made violence more likely. A public health approach mobilizes multiple disciplines to understand the violence (Scott, 2008)—e.g., psychology, sociology, economics, etc.—and multiple sectors to intervene with it—e.g., early childhood support (Heckman, 2006), community investment (World Health Organization, 2010), policy reform (Ozanne-Smith et al., 2004), etc.

Political violence fits squarely within this continuum. Recent research shows that political polarization, economic exclusion, and perceived group humiliation are strong predictors of political violence, insurgency, and mass unrest (Cederman, Gleditsch, and Buhaug, 2013; Walter, 2022). Public health research shows that political violence is also epidemiological, spreading through social networks, grievance amplification, and exposure to prior violence, much like other forms of harm (Lee et al., 2016).

The public health method translates these insights into action through a structured process: defining and monitoring the problem, identifying risk and protective factors, developing and testing interventions, and scaling what works (Mercy et al., 1993). Crucially, public health prioritizes primary prevention, preventing violence before it occurs, over secondary and tertiary responses. This approach is not only more humane but vastly more cost-effective. Long-term studies show that investments in early childhood and education yield returns of six to seven dollars for every dollar invested, largely through reductions in violence, incarceration, and lost productivity (Davis et al., 2013).

One illustrative example is the Nurse-Family Partnership program, which provides home visits by nurses to first-time mothers in high-risk contexts. Decades later, participants show lower rates of child abuse, adolescent violence, and criminal involvement (Prinz et al., 2009). These outcomes were achieved through support, education, and relationship stability. Similarly, trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy reduces not only psychological suffering but also future violent behavior, demonstrating that healing is also preventive (Bisson and Andrew, 2007).

Firearm policy offers another example. After Australia enacted sweeping gun reforms following a mass shooting in 1996, firearm suicides and homicides declined sharply, and the country experienced more than a decade without another mass shooting (Chapman et al., 2006). Similar patterns have been observed in New Zealand and Austria (Beautrais et al., 2006; Kapusta et al., 2007). The insight here is again epidemiological: reducing access to highly lethal means during moments of crisis saves lives even when human behavior remains imperfect.

Public health also emphasizes multisectoral collaboration because no single system can solve violence alone. Health, education, housing, justice, labor, and civil society all shape risk and protection. Successful violence prevention initiatives share common features: shared data, common language, community participation, and sustained political commitment (Degutis, 2012; Cooper, 2016). Programs imposed without cultural sensitivity or local trust routinely fail, while those built collaboratively show greater durability.

These insights are increasingly reflected in global frameworks. The United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development explicitly links violence prevention to health, equality, education, and democratic governance (United Nations, 2015). Violence is now recognized not only as a cause of suffering but as a barrier to development itself. Societies with high inequality and weak social protection experience higher rates of interpersonal and political violence, while those investing in social cohesion and inclusive institutions experience lower rates (Wilkinson and Pickett, 2009; Walter, 2022).

The public health approach is not without challenges. Quantitative methods can overlook lived experience, and prevention lacks political appeal because success is invisible. A shooting that never occurs does not make headlines. Moreover, violence can serve political purposes, mobilizing fear or legitimizing coercive power. Shifting resources from punishment to prevention requires political courage and public trust.

Yet the evidence is clear. Violence is not an immutable feature of the human condition. It is patterned, predictable, preventable, and responsive to care.

The quiet revolution of public health lies in its insistence that prevention is possible. Just as societies once accepted cholera, child mortality, and workplace death as inevitable, we have accepted violence as the price of human nature. History suggests otherwise. When environments become safer, inequalities narrow, trauma is treated rather than punished, and lethal means are limited, violence declines. Reframing violence as a health issue does not excuse harm. It does something far more demanding: it insists that we take responsibility for the conditions we collectively create. Prevention is not passive. It requires investment, political will, and a willingness to study the problem well enough to prevent it with foresight.

And if history is any guide, when public health commits to prevention, humanity follows.

