Today is the last session of our 13-week course, “Causes and Cures of Violence.” We will be discussing nonviolence approaches, which are in fact the most effective solution against violence. This introduction is only the beginning, however, as full courses will be needed to have a deeper understanding in how nonviolence is true power, which violence only pretends to be.

For now, let us begin with a paradox. I have stated before that we live in a violent world. Violence dominates our imagination, our institutions, and even our theories of “what works.” Yet, when we look carefully at history, violence puts on an impressive performance, but it does remarkably poorly in achieving any aim, much less durable peace. Nonviolence, by contrast, often succeeds—but remains largely invisible. Why?

We have been reframing violence throughout the course, not as an inevitability but as a preventable condition—a societal disorder that needs correction to bring humanity to its natural state. Nonviolence, then, is not moral idealism but the logical next stage in humanity’s evolving response to harm against itself. All around the world, societies are moving from raw retaliation to law, from criminal justice to public health, and from punishment to prevention. Nonviolence represents a further maturation that meets violence not with more force, but with true power.

At its core, nonviolence challenges one of the most entrenched assumptions: that power is synonymous with coercion. American political theorist Hannah Arendt famously argued that violence is not the highest expression of power but its opposite—what emerges when legitimacy collapses (Arendt, 1970). This distinction reframes everything. Violence compels, while nonviolence mobilizes. Violence destroys capacity, while nonviolence multiplies it.

The difficulty is purely perceptual. Our dominant paradigm “sees” violence, because it is dramatic, disruptive, and spectacular. Nonviolence is quieter, integrative, and generative. As a result, we systematically underestimate it—even when it repeatedly reshapes history (Howes, 2013).

Yet, empirical evidence is now overwhelming. Large-scale comparative studies show that nonviolent movements are twice as likely to succeed as violent ones, and far more likely to lead to democratic and peaceful outcomes afterward (Chenoweth and Stephan, 2011). This approach is effective, not because dictators suddenly develop consciences, but because nonviolence excels at inspiring mass participation, fracturing loyalty to coercive regimes, and exposing their unsustainable social and economic costs.

Nonviolence also draws from deep spiritual and ethical traditions across cultures. The principle of ahimsa—the refusal to harm—appears in Jainism, Hinduism, and Buddhism; Christianity centers on love of enemy; Judaism emphasizes tikkun olam, or repairing the world; Islam roots peace in unity (tawhid) and moral struggle (jihad as inner discipline). These traditions converge on a striking insight: restraint is not weakness but disciplined strength.

Leader of the Indian independence movement, Mohandas Gandhi, captured this with unparalleled clarity. Nonviolence, he argued, requires greater courage, because it demands mastery of oneself rather than domination of others (Gandhi, 1993). Violence is reactive, while nonviolence is creative. Violence reproduces the world as it is, while nonviolence opens spaces for something new.

This explains why nonviolence is not simply the absence of harm, but the presence of another kind of power—rooted in dignity, participation, and meaning. As American psychologist Abraham Maslow suggested, humanity may fear its highest capacities even more than its darkest impulses (Maslow, 1962). Nonviolence asks us to confront that fear.

If nonviolence begins within the person, it does not remain there. One of the major lessons of today is in seeing how inner discipline scales outward into collective action, institutional change, and even geopolitical transformation.

Historically, nonviolent action has ended empires, dismantled segregation, overthrown dictatorships, and expanded rights across race, gender, labor, and nationality in ways few other methods have. From the Indian independence movement to the U.S. Civil Rights Movement, from Solidarity in Poland to women-led peace movements in Liberia, the pattern is consistent: when people withdraw cooperation from unjust systems and simultaneously build alternatives, power shifts.

American political scientist Gene Sharp has created a taxonomy to outline how nonviolence operates. The multiple mechanisms include: protest, noncooperation, nonviolent intervention, constructive programming, and voluntary association (Sharp, 2005). These are not symbolic gestures; they are strategic disruptions of legitimacy and compliance.

Noncooperation reveals a simple truth: regimes survive only because people participate in them. When workers strike, consumers boycott, officials resign, and citizens refuse obedience, the machinery of domination grinds to a halt. Constructive programming goes further by building the future inside the structures of the present—schools, health systems, mutual aid networks, and civic institutions that embody the values of the movement itself.

For example, Gandhi led the Salt March, which transformed a mundane commodity into a moral fulcrum. African-American teacher and civil rights activist, Septima Clark, formed citizenship schools that quietly armed disenfranchised communities with literacy and political agency. Anti-apartheid revolutionary, Nelson Mandela, refused to govern through vengeance, which preserved South Africa’s fragile transition. English reformer and founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, saved more lives than any battle by preventing death through structural reform. The spiritual leader of the Tibetan people, Dalai Lama, has demonstrated steadfast compassion, which preserved Tibetan identity without militarization.

We cannot ignore the major role of women in nonviolent movements. A study of forty peace processes over the last three decades showed that women’s participation dramatically increases the likelihood of agreement and durability (O’Reilly et al., 2015). This is not accidental. Excluded from formal power, women often mobilize horizontally, bridge divides, and prioritize human security over territorial control. Their disproportionate suffering in war produces a different calculus of risk and reconciliation.

Nonviolence may at first appear passive, ineffective, or incapable of self-defense. Deeper observation, however, shows that nonviolence is not passivity; it is active resistance. It does not deny defense; it redefines it—defending life, legitimacy, and future possibility rather than territory and control. And while nonviolence does not guarantee success, neither does violence—except in guaranteeing suffering.

What emerges is a more complex model of power: one that recognizes violence as rigid and brittle, while nonviolence is adaptive, plural, and resilient. Violence escalates; nonviolence deescalates and transforms. Violence ends conversations; nonviolence opens them, along with new possibilities.

The conclusion is sobering of where we are but hopeful as to where we could be. Humanity already possesses the knowledge required to reduce violence dramatically. What is lacking is not evidence, but imagination—the ability to believe that a different mode of power is possible. Nonviolence is not naïve optimism; it is disciplined realism grounded in history, psychology, the science of systems, and real results.

As Dutch philosopher Baruch de Spinoza observed centuries ago, peace is not the absence of war but a virtue—a disposition toward justice and benevolence. Nonviolence realizes that virtue. It is both a strategy and a way of life, capable of meeting the magnitude and complexity of contemporary violence without reproducing it.

The stake of our choice is stark: either we continue organizing society around the threat of harm that can only end in the total annihilation of the species, or we learn—finally—to organize around the power of collective dignity and the infinite possibilities for humankind. All evidence points to our need to embrace the latter, if we are indeed to survive to outgrow our age of violence.

Now, many have asked throughout this course and beyond—what action can we take at the present moment? I would assert that this is the wrong question. It should be reframed as: what state can we be in, so that the right action will arise? If the source is correct, then the action—which can take almost any form—will be correct. However, this is a much deeper question that will be addressed in the next course.

For now, three principles may serve us to make a workable a list of actions. The key idea is that oppressive regimes rarely fall because people overpower them. They fall when people withdraw consent, undermine legitimacy, and build alternatives together.

First, withdrawing cooperation: stop participating in unjust systems: boycotts, strikes, divestment, and a refusal to comply with illegitimate rules. As compliance dwindles, so will the authoritarian hold on the population. Examples include India’s mass boycotts of British goods, Poland’s Solidarity labor strikes, and South Africa’s economic noncooperation with apartheid.

Second, the use of public protests, art, satire, humor, and storytelling. Fear collapses when authoritarians are seen for what they are—ridiculous and cowardly—and when the public is invited to join. For example, Czechoslovakia: jingled keys during the Velvet Revolution; Serbia mounted satirical performances against Slobodan Milošević; and Rosenstrasse women publicly shamed officials of the Nazi regime.

Third, the creation of parallel institutions: independent schools, unions, media, mutual aid, and cultural spaces. When people become self-sufficient, the regime loses relevance and legitimacy. Examples include underground universities in Poland, Civil Rights citizenship schools in the U.S., and Tibetan institutions in exile.

Nonviolent actions are compassionate, creative, and resourceful in ways that destructive regimes can never be. Authoritarian regimes are rigid and will fall, along with their myths and deception, when people stop obeying, stop believing, and start building—together. Force is not the only power. True power is our share humanity, love for one another, and our collective dignity.

