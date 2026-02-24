A panel of experts appointed by the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council has said that the millions of files related to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein contain disturbing evidence of systematic and large-scale sexual abuse, trafficking, and exploitation of women and girls. According to the experts, they suggest the existence of a “global criminal enterprise” of sexual slavery, reproductive violence, enforced disappearance, torture, inhuman and degrading treatment, and femicide.

The panel said in a statement:

The “Epstein Files” … have shocked the conscience of humanity and raised terrifying implications of the level of impunity for such crimes. So grave is the scale, nature, systematic character, and transnational reach of these atrocities against women and girls, that a number of them may reasonably meet the legal threshold of crimes against humanity.

The UN experts also raised concerns about “serious compliance failures and botched redactions.” More than 1200 victims were identified in the documents that have been released, while initially every potential perpetrator’s name except Epstein’s and Ghislaine Maxwell’s was redacted. The experts added:

The reluctance to fully disclose information or broaden investigations, has left many survivors feeling retraumatised and subjected to what they describe as ‘institutional gaslighting.”

This attitude is familiar to me, as I have been a witness to other, possibly related crimes against humanity that the UN Human Rights Council called out just three years ago. It is the child-trafficking enterprise deceptively called, “Family Court.”

Across the country, in all fifty U.S. states, Family Courts are systematically covering up disturbing evidence of sexual abuse, physical abuse, trafficking, and exploitation of children of all ages, including nursing infants. More and more evidence is emerging of a nationwide enterprise of sexual slavery, enforced kidnapping, battery, torture, and even murder—all enforced by the so-called Family “Courts”.

Like most of violence, the gravest and most pervasive forms of abuse are hidden within intimate settings. The United Nations repeatedly designated the home to be the most dangerous place for women and children, comparable to any battlefield. In the United States, one in four children are beaten badly enough to have marks, one in five children are sexually abused or raped, and almost four children per day are murdered by one or both parents—all likely underreported. The vast majority of custody disputes in Family Court are domestic violence or child abuse cases.

The difference is, the violence that is prosecuted and punished in criminal courts is rewarded and amplified in Family Courts—for up to 175 billion dollars in revenue per year, greater than all other courts combined.

Like the “Epstein Files,” if known, Family Courts would shock the conscience of humanity. In many cases, the coverup is worse than the crime: loving mothers and fathers are imprisoned for trying to protect their children. Caring parents are barred not only from seeing their children but from accessing school and medical records as their children deteriorate and die. Abused children are sent to torture camps or threatened with juvenile detention, if they refuse to indulge their abuser—while being separated from their primary parent. The more severe the abuse, the more draconian the “rulings”.

From what I have observed, while serving as an expert witness in over seventy Family Court cases in over thirty states, is that of the children are taken from their primary parent and isolated with their abuser—approximately half are trafficked for exploitation. I held a conference at the end of last year, on this issue:

Through abuse of the exceptional “discretion” granted them, as well as the ability to “seal” their cases at will, Family Courts have become “Constitution-free” zones. Appeals do not work, because nothing falls outside of “discretion”: kidnapping children, running a child slave trade, and even co-conspiracy to murder. Federal courts will not get involved and dismiss almost 100 percent of cases, citing judicial “immunity” or “abstention” from state decisions. The rare case that gets to the U.S. Supreme Court may be overturned, but the adjudication is sent back to Family Court, where nothing changes; the children remain with their tormentors, rapists, batterers, and attempted murderers until they either reach majority or are completely destroyed. Judicial review boards, even as they sanction judges who utter a verbal profanity or two, would not even open an investigation against a judge who may have facilitated multiple murders.

The scant available evidence suggests that Family Courts may be responsible for catastrophic harm to close to 100,000 children annually, with at least 1000 documented child murders so far. There may be close to 10 million victims of Family Court in the United States alone. Yes, the size and scale of abuse would dwarf any “global criminal enterprise”—including the Epstein scandal—although one may be feeding the other. Gangs and pedophilic sex rings flourish along the entire Coasts, both East and West, waiting for Family Court fodder. The Epstein network, therefore, may simply be the top of a food chain.

The Family Court “business model,” furthermore, is being exported abroad—causing calamities to families wherever it is adopted—and prompting the UN Human Rights Council report.

Globally, human trafficking has overtaken drug trafficking as the most lucrative. I have warned for close to two decades that structural violence—that is, the widening of the gap between the rich and the poor—would give rise to vast organized criminal networks and behavioral violence. Such structures are magnetically attractive to sadistic, sociopathic, and psychopathic individuals—and they indeed congregate in Family Courts like nowhere else—who derive obvious pleasure from their ability to sever tight-knit, parent-child bonds.

QAnon conspiracy theories do not arise out of nowhere, even if their “controllers” redirect them against the wrong “enemies”. Mentally-impaired leaders have their “function”, as well, as their symptoms hypnotize and divert, as no propaganda can. Note how Donald Trump was able to present himself as a champion of Epstein victims, despite being an adjudicated sex offender who has appeared in the Epstein files more than 5000 times. Alan Dershowitz, his and Epstein’s fierce advocate, also appears 137 times, and Dershowitz may have a more direct link to Family Court—not only as a beneficiary of his own children (likely the cause of his ex-wife’s suicide), but also of an “adopted” 12-year-old victim of Family Court-enforced sex trafficking. Virginia Giuffre’s suicide is actually typical in Family Court, of women who lose custody of their children to their abusers and attempted murderers.

In this manner, not only do the global and national criminal enterprises seem to intersect, but the people, as well.

