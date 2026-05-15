*A link is below, and will be sent an hour before the meeting for paid subscribers.

Here is an excerpt from Dr. Henry Abraham’s interview, entitled, “36 Mental Health Professionals Call for Trump’s Immediate, Lawful Removal from Office”:

Dr. Henry Abraham talks about a group of 36 leading physicians and other doctors with expertise in mental health, who he’s acting as a spokesperson for, “who issued a statement calling for President Donald J. Trump’s immediate, lawful removal from office for medical reasons. His mental instability, coupled with his sole, unchecked authority to launch nuclear weapons, makes him a clear and present danger to the safety of all Americans.” Dr. Abraham is co-recipient of the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize for his role as the co-author of the Constitution of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War and author of After the Genocides: Immigration, Education and the Prevention of Nuclear War. SCOTT HARRIS: So we’ve invited you here to talk about your role as spokesperson for the statement signed by 36 medical experts who declare that President Trump is too unstable to remain in office…. I wonder as we begin, if you would just tell us about the long journey of psychiatrists and psychologists who’ve been focused on the concern regarding Donald Trump’s mental health going back to the 2016 elections and the book. And we’ve talked about the book with Dr. Bandy Lee several times, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump…. DR. HENRY ABRAHAM: Well, it’s a pretty big question. Certainly, Dr. Lee has been a pioneer in this problem area…. It took me 10 years to figure that out…. I feel absolutely certain that he has exhibited a large number of psychiatric and some soft and neurological symptoms over time that have gotten worse and I’m afraid more dangerous…. Not only is [he] unpredictable and erratic, but this is a guy who only has control of nuclear weaponry. He can launch a nuclear attack if in the middle of the night.

These are the days when America will decide: does the office of the president exist to serve the people, or do the people exist to prop up an incapacitated president—even if it means sacrifice of the country?

Medical experts came forward, because our nation is in a medical—a psychiatric—crisis, more than anything else. Our system’s refusal to deal with a mental health issue for what it is, but attempting to explain it away through politicization, normalization, and any rationalization other than the truth has reached its culmination, where we either face the issue or go down with the Titanic.

And as in any system where pathocracy reigns, a proper response seems to be left to the people. Indeed, the most intelligent, thoughtful, and resourceful actions appear to be coming not from those holding power but from members of the public:

Dr. Lee, Thank you for your work…. I really appreciate the hard work you and your colleagues have put into making America safe.



While I’m not a physician or psychologist, I worked in the FDA as a Public Health Officer and have a post-graduate doctorate in clinical pharmacy with residency and experience in psycho-pharmacy. I subsequently conducted clinical trials and implemented programs for global drug approval in the pharmaceutical industry.



This past January I wrote a Dear Doctor letter to each of the physicians in the House of Representatives and Senate as a non-partisan asking them what they would do if they had a patient or family member exhibiting the behavior of the President. I included my U.S. Senators, _______ and _______, and Representative, _______, with courtesy copies. I unfortunately received not one response. It was disappointing to say the least.



If you would like [to] discuss how I might have been more effective, I welcome the opportunity. Best wishes and keep up the good work!

Tonight, we will discuss what is happening with our Statement of Medical Concerns, what responses we have received from the media and Congress, what we can do to counteract “Trump Contagion” or “shared psychosis,” and what our critical role might be as citizens in this moment of national psychiatric emergency.

In a functioning democracy, the citizenry has fair access to journalism as well as expertise—and we are at your service.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is inviting you to a live session: