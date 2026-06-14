The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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D. Hammer's avatar
D. Hammer
2d

Even though Trump is something to worry about, I worry more about the people who don't do anything to get him out of office, and those who who are idiotic and mindless enough to follow him along. Otherwise, he would be in jail by now!!!!

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Charles Fraser's avatar
Charles Fraser
2d

thank you for trying to warn folks. I read your book 2017. Hopefully the ones pulling his strings will keep him from the nuclear codes.

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