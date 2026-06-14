While American media stay silent, the Independent publishes another excellent article:

Medical experts warn [it’s not Donald Trump’s] age that Americans should be most concerned about, but the conduct and behavior on display during his second presidency. “It’s not that he’s 80, but let’s not ignore the red flags on the field,” Dr. Henry Abraham, a Nobel Prize-winning professor of Psychiatry Emeritus at Tufts University School of Medicine, told The Independent. “There are people in their 80’s and 90’s who have all their marbles.” But Abraham, who stressed he has never examined the president in person and was not offering a diagnosis, is seriously alarmed that Trump has access to the nuclear codes. “If you just look at everything that he’s said and done, and has been observed doing over, really, decades, certain signs and symptoms emerge which are warning flags…. Poor impulse control, poor control over his rage, sleeplessness at night, unrelenting aggression toward his perceived enemies,” Abraham said. “Well, put all that together and give him the nuclear football, and you can see why we’re worried.”

Dr. Abraham, a fellow alumnus of mine from Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, served as a consultant to the National Academy of Sciences, and as advisor for several revisions of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM) of the American Psychiatric Association. He was an author of the constitution of Physicians for Social Responsibility and the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, which won the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize. He was one of the signatories and stepped up to our request to be spokesperson for the Statement of Medical Concerns we submitted for the Congressional Record, urging the president’s removal from office for medical reasons. He did an excellent interview with Dean Obeidallah, also highlighted by Ben Meiselas, who once featured me prominently with the launching of Meidas Touch.

White House denials continue, which accentuate our decade-long crisis:

The White House did not acknowledge questions about the president’s health … but dismissed the concerns of medical experts in a statement. “If it quacks like a duck, it may actually just be a Democrat hack doctor,” said White House spokesman Davis Ingle. “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history and any so-called medical professionals engaging in armchair diagnosis or false speculation for political purposes are clearly breaking the Hippocratic Oath they’ve sworn to”….

Except we are not all Democrats, and our warnings, superseding any political affiliation, have proven prescient. It should also be clear that our warnings over a decade concern mental pathology that has resulted in very real damage to our nation—so much so, that some believe that its 250th anniversary will be its obituary. There is certainly no U.S. president who has caused more unnecessary deaths—more than all war casualties in the nation’s history combined—through Covid mismanagement alone. Yet, he has laid the groundwork for causing multifold more losses in the next pandemic, not to mention world war and a potential nuclear Holocaust. This has nothing to do with “armchair diagnosis”—or any diagnosis—and warning against danger signs is an obligation, not a violation, under the Hippocratic oath.

Donald Trump is said to have set a new bar for having been seen by 22 specialists, nearly doubling from his previous check-ups, but there is no sign of an actual psychiatrist on board. Yet, the rest of the world is evidently consulting psychologists.

Dr. Rosanne Leipzig, professor emerita, vice chair in the Department of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and one of the signatories to our Statement, said:

“The stuff that I most worry about here is the mental status exam.” [The geriatrician said] staying up late into the early morning hours on Truth Social is not the norm for an 80-year-old. “There are changes in sleep patterns as you get older. This is not one of them,” Leipzig said of the president’s social media habits. “People are not usually up all night and falling asleep during the day in important meetings”….

Abraham pointed out the bizarreness of repeatedly administering the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a 10-minute screen for dementia, and continually announcing Donald Trump’s “30 out of 30” scores, as White House doctor, Capt. Sean Barbabella, has done.

“Who gets three or four [assessments] in 18 months?” Abraham said. “That’s clinically not indicated. We should follow it up with much more careful, exhaustive neuropsychological evaluations”…. Looking back at footage of Trump from 30 years ago, he was using sophisticated language and words with many syllables, Abraham noted. “None of that is present now,” he said. “If you’re really concerned about cognition, you need a more in-depth set of tests,” Leipzig added. She said that when carrying out these tests, doctors will also learn about a patient through their appearance, behavior, eye contact, posture, their speech and mood. The geriatrician said that Barbabella’s note “didn’t really talk about” what Trump’s mood was like that day or “where he’s at.”

Given the obviously politically-motivated deviation from the medical standard of care, it is about time we instituted fitness standards for elected office such as the U.S. presidency, which has nothing to do with age:

Abraham … doesn’t agree with introducing an upper age limit on the presidency. Instead, he suggested an “honest, transparent assessment of physical and cognitive status before one even becomes president.”

Risk of illnesses such as dementia go up with age, but absent illnesses, there is no relation between fitness and age; conversely, a young person who has a disorder such as pathological narcissism may be unfit regardless of age, if he is too preoccupied with himself to consider the nation.

Abraham said he is most concerned with how the president exhibits “a degree of self‐absorption that would have glazed over the eyes of Narcissus…. Besides [being] self-absorbed, he has a grandiose, omnipotent view of himself,” Abraham continued. “‘I can do anything I want,’ he said. Well, that includes starting a nuclear war.”

A glaring omission is the absence of any fitness standards for the most consequential office on the planet, when every other occupation in this country that deals with life-or-death matters requires a fitness test before taking that position. Given what difficulty we have in firing a president, who is an employee of the people, we need to have firm safeguards in place to avoid the catastrophe that results from having a president who pronounces:

“Peace for the world, OK? Peace for the world,” … the same day he threatened to “bomb the s***” out of Iran.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is moving up her next “Emergency Psychiatric Meeting” to Monday, June 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. PDT, in order to invite Dr. Henry Abraham. Please join us! Likewise, we are moving the next planning meeting for Survival University to the evening, on Friday, June 26, 2026, at 7 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. PDT (because of several conflicts, we will try your requested midday time, beginning in July 2026). A paid subscription will automatically include you in both invitations, with a Zoom link to be sent to you an hour before the meetings. Thank you!