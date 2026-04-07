To the Four Living Former Presidents of the United States:

We are in an unprecedented emergency—one that demands extraordinary leadership. The four of you share unmatched moral authority, earned through service at the highest level of our democracy. That authority carries a unique responsibility in moments like this: to take unified, decisive action.

There should no longer be any doubt that Donald Trump is a mentally seriously-disturbed and dangerous person. He must be stopped from committing horrendous war crimes, from destroying the world economy, and from instigating quite possibly a full-scale World War III. Our country will never be forgiven!

Your collective responsibility could not be more momentous.

Stand together publicly. Issue a joint statement of unmistakable force: any action that violates the Constitution or International Law will not be tolerated. Call upon the nation to recognize the gravity of this moment. Request immediate airtime across all major news networks, and address the American people as one: These actions must not proceed.

Appeal directly to senior military leadership and public servants. Remind them of their oath to the Constitution above any individual. Make clear that unlawful orders must not be carried out under any circumstances.

This is a defining moment—not just for a presidency, but for the integrity of our country and our future generations.

Now is the time to act. The cost of inaction will be measured in consequences, from which the world may never recover.

Respectfully yours,

Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div.

Editor of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President

(This 2017 New York Times bestselling book helped equip a former White House chief of staff with the knowledge and capacity to avert a potential nuclear catastrophe once before. Today, no such safeguards exist for a mentally-impaired president who is posing a clear and present danger to the globe.)