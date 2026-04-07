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Jill Leroux's avatar
Jill Leroux
6h

My assessment of the situation is that trump has all the moral authority he thinks he needs, from the religious right. They ,in their ideas,think the middle east has to be destroyed in order for prophecies to come about with the second coming of Jesus Christ. So for them this Isnt just a war it is a crusade! None of them will try to stop him. This is cult behavior to the max.

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Karen D. Robinson-Walker's avatar
Karen D. Robinson-Walker
6h

Excellent argument. I pray they do something. I

By the way: Aren't there four living former US Presidents. Bush, Clinton, Biden and Obama?

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