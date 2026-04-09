The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Steve Brant's avatar
Steve Brant
6h

Thank you for doing this, Dr Lee. We are in the gravest of emergencies!

Last night I discovered that Trump’s people uncovered a little known (at least to me) time in history when the German government threatened violence against the Vatican during or just before WWII. And they used that knowledge to threaten Pope Leo during a meeting g with his high level representative to the USA. This is why the Pope has cancelled his visit to the USA to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Here are details…

Citing a Free Press https://www.thefp.com/p/why-the-vatican-and-the-white-house, a writer obtained accounts from Vatican and U.S. officials briefed on the Pentagon meeting. According to his sources, Colby’s team picked apart the pope’s January https://www.alternet.org/pope-leo-trump-hegseth/ line by line and read it as a hostile message aimed directly at President Donald https://www.alternet.org/2020/11/trump. Hale said what “enraged them most” was Leo’s declaration that “a diplomacy that promotes dialogue and seeks consensus among all parties is being replaced by a diplomacy based on force.”

“The Pentagon read that sentence as a frontal challenge to the so-called ‘Donroe Doctrine’ — Trump’s update of Monroe, asserting unchallenged American dominion over the Western Hemisphere,” said Hale.

https://www.thelettersfromleo.com/p/the-pentagon-threatened-pope-leo the cardinal sat through the lecture in silence, but added that “The Holy See has not, since that day, given an inch.”

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Bobbi M Schutz's avatar
Bobbi M Schutz
6h

This is very timely as this is a text that I sent to a friend last night…

How about that piece of s#!t Trump? He really is becoming more demented and somewhat psychotic. So here is the question of the week:

Can somebody psychiatrically hospitalize a sitting US president if they are an imminent danger to others?

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