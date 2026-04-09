*A link will be sent to paid subscribers an hour before the meeting.

The emergency meeting will be a chance for members of the public to hear about what exactly happened this week, the level of escalation we can expect in the coming days and weeks, and to have their questions answered in ways that are not being addressed elsewhere. The reason for expertise is to be able to prevent injuries, deaths, gaslighting of the public, and existential threats such as we are experiencing now.

The New York Times did a detailed analysis of how Donald Trump took the U.S. into war with Iran. However, it left out entirely any inquiry into the most critical factor: how his mental defects made him manipulable in ways that predetermined a catastrophic outcome, and how we need to change our ways of managing his mental problems. An uninformed public is a disempowered public—and not even to touch upon the most central issue was irresponsible! We are in a presidential psychiatric emergency—one that previously caused almost as many deaths as all American war deaths in history combined (including the Civil War) through Covid mismanagement, and that is about to cause as many deaths if not more than all World Wars combined (if the Strait of Hormuz were to remain closed long-term or, worse, if a nuclear chain reaction were to begin).

The purpose of developing expertise (and society’s reason for investing in it) is for us to be able to solve complex problems. Expertise is supposed to be able to raise the public’s awareness above ordinary levels of understanding, so as to illumine a larger perspective to see that solutions are available—or to create them where they do not yet exist. This holds especially true for mental health issues—far from being “obvious to everyone,” they sometimes take the most highly-trained professionals* to detect and to diminish mental pathology’s tendency to deny its own existence.

*For example, the most dangerous disorder, which wreaks more havoc than all other psychiatric conditions combined—psychopathy—requires a medical doctorate (or equivalent), psychiatric training, forensic training, clinical knowledge and experience of dangerous individuals, and training in specialized testing (the Hare Psychopathy Checklist) in order to evaluate correctly.

Here are the words of a member of the public:

I’m extremely grateful for your work. For its obvious intelligence, yes, but also because you’ve helped me see clearly that he’s mentally ill—not me! I think he confuses people because he contradicts himself constantly, and because he accuses other people of exactly what he’s done himself. It’s truly bizarre and frightening to live with such an oaf having so much power. That you’ve gotten succinctly to the heart of the problem … will ultimately be more historically important than it already is…. You’ve put your formidable intelligence to excellent use and done much good with it, [though] I’m not sure if it’s better or worse for you being inside your head given the circumstances. But you definitely mitigate them for everyone else. Thank you!

The suffering mental pathology induces is not to be underestimated. Although being able to see the entire inevitable course of events in advance, while no intervention is happening, is painful, nothing is as painful as ignorance. For those who are conscious of the problem, not understanding what is truly happening, not knowing what to expect, and constantly being on edge for these reasons is far worse. For those who are unconscious of the problem (most Trump supporters), adopting his pathological defenses, supporting and even voting for someone who is abusing them, and becoming his easy instruments—and private army—for retaliation, because of all the suffering he has caused them, is far worse still.

This is why prevention is so important—we must catch the spread of mental symptoms well before they affect afflicted persons’ very ability to see that something is wrong. Many know that I consider the American Psychiatric Association’s aggressive halting of mental health experts’ ability to educate the public the single most harmful act by a medical organization in the nation’s history. If the public were well-informed, all the casualties from Covid-19, the January 6 insurrection, a “presidency” that would continue beyond electoral defeat, the first reelection in American history by mental contagion, and a costly war threatening world annihilation would not have occurred. We can be certain, without any doubt, that the prime minister of Israel and the ayatollahs of Iran have been well-advised of Donald Trump’s psychological vulnerabilities and have made them a central component of their war plans.

Just as we cannot expect to win a war without planning, we cannot expect to defeat mental pathology without understanding what it entails (not caricatures, conjectures, or inferences from false confidence, but truly understanding it).

Here are the words of a coauthor of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump:

We’ve learned from Trump’s first term the widespread perception that he’s only joking or merely bluffing because he “can’t possibly be serious that he really thinks he knows more than all the generals,” or that he’s “achieved more than any president in history” because “nobody’s ever seen anything like it,” only to learn that he actually believes what he has said. A delusion is a rigidly held belief despite irrefutable evidence to the contrary…. Is it possible this will be another TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) and he backs off his threats? Yes, but, increasingly, we cannot be confident that he will not follow through. Early in his second term, Trump asserted that he ruled not only our country, but the entire world…. With mounting ridicule on the world stage, accompanied by rampant dissension even among his MAGA base to whom he made America First promises that included no more mind-bogglingly expensive foreign wars, he is behaving like the cornered animal that he in fact is. [Even if] Trump finds a way to back off his genocidal threat, I would argue it is only a matter of time before the next such no-way-out incident takes hold.

The entire future survival of humanity may be at stake. Please join me for a live conversation at an emergency meeting on Friday, April 10, 2026, at 7 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. PDT. The link will be sent to paid subscribers an hour before the meeting (apologies for making it paid, but it is in part for attendees’ protection).

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is in the process of establishing SURVIVAL UNIVERSITY. Please use the contact form to join and to help make this unprecedented effort successful. She is also leading a public course series with Preventing Violence Now, about which you can find out more and register here.