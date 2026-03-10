The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
20h

FBI arrests black rectangle after it appears in the Epstein files 6 million times -meme

Reply
Share
Helen Rebekah Garber's avatar
Helen Rebekah Garber
17h

Dr. Lee has been the canary in the coal mine this whole time. I am highly concerned, as all her predictions have come to fruition.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture