Erratum
The George Will Video I Linked to is AI-Generated
I usually spot these among the many videos forwarded to me, but this one escaped me because:
I had not watched George Will before; and
I was recently told that the Atlantic was positioning itself to be the new “New York Times,” with new kinds of media launches.
See: https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/trump-fox-news-george-will/
Thank you to those who have alerted me to the false video (please continue to do so, as there will be more of these as the elections approach!)—and here is the paragraph I replaced it with:
A poll, conducted just before the speech, showed that a surprising number of Republicans now think Donald Trump is becoming “erratic with age.” What is not mentioned is that his ability to give the longest-ever State of the Union address is not natural stamina but a pathological drive (a compulsion for the adulation of crowds as he fights for his psychic life). Nor is it widely known that his ability to charm and captivate comes not from normal skill but from a predatory quality, seen with dangerous psychopathology (having no genuine capacity for human compassion or compunction).
I appreciate the honesty that Dr. Lee always conveys. I've seen those George Will videos on YouTube and wondered about them. Despite looking very lifelike, there was something about them that seemed off. Part of the difficulty in recognizing AI here is that George Will anyway has in recent years indeed warned of Trump and his ilk. Will is one of the longstanding conservative Republicans who (I believe) enabled the trend toward Trump/MAGA until it became obvious to him like it had for the rest of us for the longest time! Well, better late than never like some Republicans. Another thanks goes to Dr. Lee about mentioning the "charm." It's surprising to a number of lay people that behavioral professionals mention a "charming" aspect of antisocial personality types (formerly psychopaths), where lay people have an image of sinister. It's like the vampires who look so nice until they get close enough to bite you! (For me, Trump has always been disgusting, so I never thought of him as having charm or charisma. For those who've done so, "If you don't recognize the con, then you're the mark!")
I did wonder how on earth he could stand there and talk for 2 hours. I figured he must be on some powerful combo of drugs. Your explanation of him fighting for his psychic life makes more sense...Thank you and may we get to the other side of this in one piece...