I usually spot these among the many videos forwarded to me, but this one escaped me because:

I had not watched George Will before; and I was recently told that the Atlantic was positioning itself to be the new “New York Times,” with new kinds of media launches.

See: https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/trump-fox-news-george-will/

Thank you to those who have alerted me to the false video (please continue to do so, as there will be more of these as the elections approach!)—and here is the paragraph I replaced it with:

A poll, conducted just before the speech, showed that a surprising number of Republicans now think Donald Trump is becoming “erratic with age.” What is not mentioned is that his ability to give the longest-ever State of the Union address is not natural stamina but a pathological drive (a compulsion for the adulation of crowds as he fights for his psychic life). Nor is it widely known that his ability to charm and captivate comes not from normal skill but from a predatory quality, seen with dangerous psychopathology (having no genuine capacity for human compassion or compunction).