The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Hahn's avatar
Richard Hahn
14hEdited

I appreciate the honesty that Dr. Lee always conveys. I've seen those George Will videos on YouTube and wondered about them. Despite looking very lifelike, there was something about them that seemed off. Part of the difficulty in recognizing AI here is that George Will anyway has in recent years indeed warned of Trump and his ilk. Will is one of the longstanding conservative Republicans who (I believe) enabled the trend toward Trump/MAGA until it became obvious to him like it had for the rest of us for the longest time! Well, better late than never like some Republicans. Another thanks goes to Dr. Lee about mentioning the "charm." It's surprising to a number of lay people that behavioral professionals mention a "charming" aspect of antisocial personality types (formerly psychopaths), where lay people have an image of sinister. It's like the vampires who look so nice until they get close enough to bite you! (For me, Trump has always been disgusting, so I never thought of him as having charm or charisma. For those who've done so, "If you don't recognize the con, then you're the mark!")

Reply
Share
Anne Thacker's avatar
Anne Thacker
12h

I did wonder how on earth he could stand there and talk for 2 hours. I figured he must be on some powerful combo of drugs. Your explanation of him fighting for his psychic life makes more sense...Thank you and may we get to the other side of this in one piece...

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture