The following press release has just been issued:

Washington, DC—On April 30, 2026, a group of 36 leading physicians and other doctors with expertise in mental health issued a statement calling for President Donald J. Trump’s immediate, lawful removal from office for medical reasons. His mental instability, coupled with his sole, unchecked authority to launch nuclear weapons, makes him a clear and present danger to the safety of all Americans, they declared. The U.S. Senate offices of Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Jack Reed (D-RI) entered their statement into the Congressional Record, Vol. 172, No. 76. While they did not offer diagnoses, the experts were informed by voluminous evidence from the historical record of the president’s bizarre and impulsive behavior, rambling digressions, factual confusions, unexplained sudden changes of course in strategic matters, both national and international, and his deeply impaired judgment. Since they circulated their concerns among medical colleagues, Mr. Trump has exhibited more signs of grandiosity, e.g., posting images of himself on social media shaking hands with God, acting like Jesus, and dressing as a Pope. And he has continued nocturnal bingeing on social media posts that are filled with accusations of multiple conspiracies against him, as often as 150 times a night. Most worrisome are his outbursts of extreme, seemingly uncontrollable rage, such as his threat to destroy Iran, saying, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.” Current nuclear policy permits a president, and the president alone, to choose the time and target of a nuclear launch, without his orders being subject to review. The U.S. has a policy that permits a first use of nuclear weapons. These policies, combined with an emotionally unstable leader is a formula for unspeakable tragedy waiting to happen. For this reason above all others, the group of medical experts urged that lawful steps be taken to remove the president from office. Contact: Henry David Abraham M.D., HenryAbrahamMD@gmail.com or (617) 955-9710

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The issuance of our Statement, written before Donald Trump’s illegal war on Iran, at the beckoning of another dangerously unfit leader, Benjamin Natanyahu, coincides with an article in the Hill, titled: “Most Americans Say Trump is Mentally, Physically Unfit to Serve Effectively.”

The article reports:

A new poll found that most Americans say they believe President Trump is mentally and physically unfit to serve as commander in chief. The Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found that 59 percent of U.S. respondents said that Trump does not have the mental sharpness it takes to lead the country. Forty percent of respondents said the president is mentally equipped for leadership, and 1 percent of participants skipped the question. Comparatively, 55 percent of U.S. adults said Trump is not in good enough physical health to serve as president, while 44 percent disagreed and 1 percent of survey participants skipped the question. More than half of respondents, 54 percent, said they do not believe the president is a strong leader. Sixty-seven percent of survey participants also said they don’t think Trump carefully considers important decisions.

It adds:

The responses fall in line with separate recent surveys indicating the president’s disapproval rating reached a new high.

This has been our main concern for his escalation, and he is showing signs of it every day. Now is the time for Congress to act on the will of the people and the medical statement they themselves requested—as the safety and survival of the nation (and perhaps the world) is nonpartisan and nonnegotiable.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is in the process of establishing SURVIVAL UNIVERSITY. Please use the contact form to join and to help make this unprecedented effort successful. She is also leading a public course series with Preventing Violence Now, about which you can find out more and register here.