The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Michael in Chicago's avatar
Michael in Chicago
18h

What morbid psychiatric complex do the Congressional Republicans suffer who enable Trump?

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ACLM's avatar
ACLM
18h

I can’t understand how msm doesn’t report this.

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