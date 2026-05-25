The following press release has just been issued:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE—TWENTY PSYCHOLOGICAL DOCTORS URGE WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN TO ADDRESS MEDICAL EXPERTS’ CONCERN THAT THE PRESIDENT IS TOO MENTALLY UNSTABLE TO REMAIN IN OFFICE

New York, NY — A group of twenty prominent psychological doctors has issued an urgent public letter to the White House physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, expressing grave concern about President Donald J. Trump’s apparently worsening psychological and cognitive condition. They cite an earlier Statement of Medical Concerns by 36 renowned medical experts, entered into the Congressional Record, Vol. 172, No. 76., by the U.S. Senate offices of Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Jack Reed (D-RI), last month. In this Statement, the renowned experts call for President Donald J. Trump’s immediate, lawful removal from office for reasons of mental instability, coupled with his sole, unchecked authority to launch nuclear weapons.

In their public letter, published on May 20, 2026, the twenty prominent psychological doctors remind Dr. Barbabella of his ethical obligations and the California landmark decision that clarified: “The protective privilege ends where the public peril begins.” They call upon the White House physician to conduct a comprehensive neuropsychiatric examination and neuropsychological testing of the President and to brief Congress on the results. This letter follows obvious, continued, and accelerating signs of psychological deterioration in the President’s public appearances, speeches, late-night social media outbursts, and his recent circulation of an alarming, AI-generated image depicting himself pressing the nuclear button—a post that both trivializes humanity’s gravest existential danger and reflects troubling judgment and emotional instability.

The earlier Statement entered into the Congressional Record underscored that the President’s escalating violence threatens national and global security, since, as Commander-in-Chief of our military, Donald Trump has access to “more than 5000 nuclear warheads in inter-continental missile silos, on submarines, and in bombers around the world,… ready for launch solely upon his order, and no one now has the authority to countermand his order.”

The letter urges the White House physician to fulfill his medical responsibility to the nation by ensuring that the President immediately undergo thorough evaluation, and by informing the public of the results. The full letter is available here:

https://bandyxlee.substack.com/p/twenty-psychological-doctors-write.

Contact: Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div., BandyLeeMD@gmail.com or (917) 328-2492