The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Diana's avatar
Diana
3h

Today m, Memorial Day, I heard on the news that Trump is going to Walter Reed Medical Center for the third annual visit. I hope it will be for a psychiatrist evaluation

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Shirley Weaver's avatar
Shirley Weaver
3h

I wished they would listen to you and Remove the Pedophile Rapist FELON once and for all.

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