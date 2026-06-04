The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Jill Mabley's avatar
Jill Mabley
15h

Thank you Dr. Lee. Emergency medicine/EMS physician here. Also public health. I’m old, and I understand that Citizens United changed everything. Thank you for your leadership.

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Gin's avatar
Gin
13h

Citizens United has to go. Support candidates who advocate that and mean it by their actions. It is a plague on our nation.

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