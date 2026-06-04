At our first meeting on “Survival University” (still tentative name), people were surprised that I was speaking of prevention. Yet, in the heat of the fire, in the midst of the hurricane, is precisely when we should! We must regain our center, recognize how we have contributed to the calamities, and change our behavior. This is how a therapist of humanity would guide our focus, and we could learn very quickly how fast the fire could be put out, and the storm stilled—since we are in control of much more than we realize.

A fellow Yale alumnus wrote to me, after encountering during reunion week a fellow graduate in a prominent academic leadership position. He found the person to be “really frightening”—caring only about “$$$” and none of what the institution stood for. I responded:

It is great that you managed to go! At my twentieth, in 2014, I felt I accomplished everything and had everything. At my thirtieth, in 2024, I felt I lost everything and had nothing. Now, two years since, I feel the whole world is lost and the future grim. At one of my earliest reunions, a much older generation left a quote: “Toto, Yale is not what it used to be!” Having just graduated, I did not know what that meant, but now I would say: “Toto, Yale is gone, as are all universities, and all institutions!” Yet, I say this, not because there is no hope, but the contrary—because hope, peace, prosperity, and human flourishing are all so clearly within grasp!

What has contributed to such a drastic decline? Just as vigilance is the price of liberty, our lack of vigilance has cost us everything. It is something we have chosen to give up, and can choose to reclaim.

Political commentator Thom Hartmann outlines one example, below (he and I agree on many things regarding domestic affairs; he has appreciated the behavioral effects of structural violence, as I have emphasized structural factors as determinative of societal mental health):

There’s a singular cancer at the core of our democracy and it shows up in dozens of ways that don’t seem related to most Americans. It’s tearing our country apart, paralyzed our government, and has gutted our middle class. That cancer is big and dark money in politics…. Its main cause in the present moment is one of the most corrupt Supreme Court decision in history, where 5 on-the-take Republicans on the Court ruled in 2010 that corporations are persons and money is the same thing as free speech. The wreckage of this decision is all around us. Without Citizens United we’d have a national healthcare system like literally every other developed country in the world. We don’t because the for-profit health insurance industry extracts hundreds of billions in profits from us every year and uses Citizens United’s legalization of bribery to pay off legislators to maintain the status quo…. Without Citizens United we’d have high-quality public schools in every community in America. … All approved by politicians “incentivized” by “campaign contributions” to shovel more money into the coffers of a for-profit education industry that wants to take over all of America’s schools after first bankrupting them. Without Citizens United we’d have free or affordable college nationwide. We’re the only developed country in the world with … almost $2 trillion in student debt…. Without Citizens United we’d have universal suffrage, making it easy for everybody to vote. The billionaires who control the GOP know that if everybody in America could easily vote like in every other developed democracy in the world their Republican toadies would lose control of both the federal government and many states, so they make it hard to vote…. Without Citizens United you’d have a decent, living wage…. Without Citizens United, we’d have serious federal climate legislation…. Without Citizens United, we’d have more aggressive gun regulation…. Without Citizens United, you’d pay less for virtually everything.

You get the picture. Citizens United and then Project 2025 were ways to create a democracy in name only, in which citizens would vote but their voting would be rendered meaningless. An oligarchy or dictatorship in disguise is more “effective” than an overt one.

What no amount of manipulation or generation of mirages—e.g., through Donald Trump—can produce is real outcome. Anyone who has traveled will notice how tall, healthy, and prosperous people in the rest of the world have become over the decades. Even as their democracies are imperiled—mostly because of American influence—they have now lived in democracies long enough to enjoy universal healthcare, free education, social safety nets, and wide distributions of goods.

Personally, I used to consider Americans tall and the French or Koreans short for being “Latin” or “Asian”. Little did I know, twenty years later, that Latins and Asians would surpass Americans in height, while Americans would not only have shrunk and grown fat, but gone backward in gains of life expectancy. Mental health is a crucial part of this, since it drives what decisions we make (I used to say it would take universal healthcare for our society to be healthy enough to choose universal healthcare, and so we are stuck—and indeed we still are!).

The entire modern world attributes its peace and prosperity to us—we ourselves were once surprised to learn how true were President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s words:

We have always known that heedless self-interest was bad morals; we know now that it is bad economics.

Once we decided to share—and share with the world through the Marshall Plan—the level of flourishing that unfolded was beyond expectation! Healthy conditions gave rise to more life-affirming decisions, a firm meritocracy that served the public, ample space for creativity and generativity, and—of course—better mental health.

We soared in national stature and moral authority throughout the world. Should it surprise us, then, that when we abandoned the New Deal and Great Society mentality to espouse one of greed, self-interest, “trickle-down economics,” and “Project for a New American Century,” that we would precipitously plummet in all areas—even as we hoard more wealth than any country on earth? The insatiable billionaires, soon to be trillionaires, who were allowed to dominate in this era are now busy buying up bunkers or planning to relocate to other planets after heaping their destruction on us; we cannot expect them to be the source of any solution. They have simply made stark the reality that no one will benefit, unless all benefit.

Knowing this, can we choose to change our mindset now? Can we reverse our self-destructive course and learn to share?

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is in the process of establishing Survival University (tentative name only). Those who wish to take part in this unprecedented effort should email her at: bandy@bandylee.com. Our next planning meeting will be on June 26, 2026, at 12 noon EDT / 9 a.m. PDT.