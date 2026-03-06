People who know me are aware that I was never a political person—before, that is, a seriously psychologically dangerous and disturbed person became the U.S. president.

Medicine is all about intervention (and prevention). Even when I took the initiative to convene my conference at Yale School of Medicine, shortly after the 2017 inauguration, I stressed that it was not a political conference, but a medical conference. We were merely keeping with our professional responsibility as psychiatrists, as must all medical professionals, to protect the public—which is in the very preamble of our ethics code. The theme of the conference was fully in keeping with the medical oaths and the universal pledge we take as psychiatrists, as all health professionals do, called the Declaration of Geneva—instituted after the Nuremberg trials, so that doctors would never again collude with dangerous regimes.

When I made dozens of trips to Washington, DC, and consulted with Congress members, I believed, and they believed, that the Twenty-Fifth Amendment was very viable. A bill was rapidly gaining ground to form an “other body” to replace the cabinet, which would include psychiatrists, neurologists, and internists. The drafter of the Amendment clarified that medical data should lead the process, not the vice president (we needed only his consent, not his leadership). It would have succeeded, had we not bought into the disinformation intended to discourage us from considering it—or listening to mental health experts at all!

As long as we wrongly identify the problem, so will we wrongly identify the “solution”. When I convened another major conference in September 2024 at the National Press Club, my first words opening that event were: “This is not a political conference. It is a medical conference.” The theme was that an increasingly mentally-troubled former president, if reelected, would dangerously deteriorate.

Now, our situation is more ominous than ever. Donald Trump’s moves, because they come from a pathological drive for destruction, are growing more and more dangerous, egregious, and unconstitutional. I long warned that he is so dangerously manipulable, he would become a “tool” for brutal dictators. Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel finally had an American president they could successfully maneuver into starting a new kind of World War III—and their psychiatrists are no doubt vigorously being consulted about him, unlike ours.

How could our institutions and our social, political, and economic ways of life allow this to happen, to continue, and to keep expanding? What does this say about our Congress, our Courts, our media, and about both our corrupted political parties? We would not have a “Donald Trump” in the first place if our nation had been healthy; a mental health pandemic requires both pathogen and environment to progress. Now that Donald Trump has ripped off the masks of an imperialist, militaristic, and often war-criminal nation, we can no longer continue to make excuses. We either rescue our country before it falls into ruin, or go down with the ship.

One action beamed out a ray of hope:

It is paramount that younger generations recognize the evil and injustice that is happening in our country.

These are the words of a 16-year-old student, speaking before a big crowd on February 27, 2026, who had marched out in unison of their high schools in Washington, DC, to gather and protest at the Lincoln Monument.

Indeed, because of their walkout and protest, I came to learn that there has been a growing number of student-led anti-ICE protests around the country. From Maryland and Virginia to Texas and California, students in more than three dozen states have walked out of classes in recent weeks to protest!

It is all the more impressive, when we think that this could not have been organized other than by themselves. Purely student-driven—not even college-level but high school—the determination, effort, and navigation this would have taken are extraordinary.

“We are skipping our lessons to teach you one,” said another of the high school students, adding: “It’s really hurtful and really disturbing to see what’s happening in my community and this country as a whole.”

These are the glimpses of human spirit that inspire. Yet unadulterated by adult occupations that allow for complicity and compromise, children see the truth clearly, and the truth brings power.

Is it possible to stop Donald Trump’s destructiveness, which is now literally unraveling the World Order and bringing civilization to a sure course of self-destruction? If we see what the high school students saw when they decided to organize, then it would be. If they can do it, so can we—because a deeper truth reveals the power that adults have relinquished.

In a few weeks, on March 28, 2026, what could become the largest nationwide protest in U.S. history is about to take place. But we will need more than simply to do the habitual and to repeat past protests. Something far more potent and sustained must occur. And for this to happen, we must see beyond what we have been conditioned to see and break through the invisible boundaries that have been created to ensure our “compliance”.

Protest leaders in Washington, as well as other locations, may coordinate with students—including high school—to say spontaneously to the crowds, wherever gathered, that we are now marching onto the White House (or the State Capitol in Texas and other key States). And, when we get there, all in spontaneous peaceful protest sit down, continue to demonstrate, and refuse to leave.

If our numbers are large, and if our leaders are firm, for the first time Donald Trump and his henchmen, unable to arrest all in such great numbers, will be made aware that we are setting our limits as never before! More importantly, we will ourselves become aware, once again, that the seat of power is ours, not theirs.

Our uniform slogans should be simple and memorable:

· END POLICE-STATE ICE · END THE UNCONSTITUTIONAL WAR ON IRAN · RESTORE CONSTITUTIONAL GOVERNMENT · HAVE TRUMP TAKE A FULL PSYCHIATRIC EXAM

And, by the way, conference the organizers. We all know there is something mentally wrong with Donald Trump. This time, finally do it: call on the mind doctors, psychiatrists, to speak, inform, and advise. It is very hard to excuse ourselves for not doing so earlier—but start something new, and START NOW!

Our books and our conferences were successful because we spoke the truth, no matter how unprecedented and how uncomfortable. Donald Trump and his MAGA cult were almost prevented from proceeding.

Our time to do something bold has come, and it may be our last.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is leading a public course series on major issues of our day, with Preventing Violence Now. The next course begins this Saturday, March 7, 2026. More information and registration is here.

Dr. Lee is a forensic and social psychiatrist, president of the World Mental Health Coalition, and cofounder of Preventing Violence Now. She mainly worked with maximum-security prisoners and public-sector patients, before she became known to the public through her 2017 Yale conference and book that alerted against dangerous leadership. In 2019, she organized a major National Press Club Conference on the theme of, “The Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership.” In 2024, she followed up with another major Conference, “The More Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership.” She published another book on dangerous leadership that has recently been expanded, in addition to a volume on how dangerous signs in a leader spreads and two critical statements on dangerous leadership. As many of the dangers she warned against unfolded—including millions of unnecessary pandemic deaths, the propagation of political violence, the exacerbation of economic inequality, the destruction of democracy, the devastation of the climate, the replacement of international collaboration with hostile confrontation, a renewed and accelerated nuclear arms race, a global emboldening of dictators leading to brutal warfare and genocide, and growing state-sanctioned cruelty and human rights violations—she has advocated for another way. Now, the author of the internationally-acclaimed textbook, Violence; over 100 peer-reviewed articles and chapters; 17 scholarly books and journal special issues; and over 300 opinion editorials, introduces her curriculum on rising above the current destructive course to embrace an awareness of, “One World or None.”