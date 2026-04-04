The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Deb Martin's avatar
Deb Martin
2d

Brilliant!! Thank you Dr. Lee for laying out in layman's terms the danger and intentional misdirection of our current regime. Please continue to advocate for our governmental existence!

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John Tumpkin's avatar
John Tumpkin
2d

Thank you, Dr. Lee, for advocating a structured solution to structural violence. It is true that a just, human rights upholding system of governance, applied universally, tends to limit individualistic, self-seeking abuses and excesses.

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