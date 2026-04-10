Please join the EMERGENCY PSYCHIATRIC MEETING today, April 10, 2026, at 7 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. PDT.

Please encourage your family, friends, and colleagues to join!

The link for the Emergency Psychiatric Meeing will be sent to paid subscribers at 6 p.m. EDT / 3 p.m. PDT today.

*We will discuss what exactly happened this week, what escalation we can expect based on presidential psychiatric instability, and what psychiatric interventions are available for this national psychiatric emergency. The link will be sent to paid subscribers an hour before the meeting (apologies for making it paid, but it is in part for attendees’ protection).

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is in the process of establishing SURVIVAL UNIVERSITY. Please use the contact form to join and to help make this unprecedented effort successful. She is also leading a public course series with Preventing Violence Now, about which you can find out more and register here.