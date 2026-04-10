The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Judith Kupferschmidt's avatar
Judith Kupferschmidt
4h

keep telling people if we are going to right this ship we need to divide as quickly as possible into the sane vs. insane. Make it simple.

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Leilani's avatar
Leilani
2h

My husband and I plan to attend. I shared to all my contacts and to substack journalists

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