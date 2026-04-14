The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Gary Bradley's avatar
Gary Bradley
2h

Dear Bandy,

I suggest amending 'dark triad' to 'dark tetrad'. I'm my view, Donald Trump's public communications strongly suggest adding the fourth trait of sadism explicitly.

Thank you for your integrity, professionalism and courage this matter.

Kind regards

Gary Bradley PhD (Psychol)

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Chris Engel's avatar
Chris Engel
2h

Yes, please.. this is no joke!!!

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