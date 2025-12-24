Now that the predictable and predicted year of chaos has unfolded from the Trojan Horse administration and the various Pandora’s Boxes it opened, there is a huge crack in the dam. Many—including the most avid supporters—are now recognizing that their commander-in-chief is not just declining, he is already there.

I have mentioned early and persistently that a public (including political) mental health problem needs to be dealt with through mental health. There is simply no adequate substitutes—just as the Covid pandemic needed to be dealt with through the correct medical expertise, not through denial, gaslighting, or swimming-pool sanitizers and horse dewormers.

Even criminal justice could have been partially effective, since a large part of what mental health profession do is behavioral management, and we regularly consult with courts, prisons, governments, and even private corporate boards when there is a problem with executive leadership. However, none of this has happened for the most powerful and therefore most consequential leadership position, and thus what will we do with a Frankensteinian reality when it catches up?

I have come across a great description of what has happened over the past year—and what we have predicted:

Certainly his behaviour has grown worse over time…. What I had not anticipated was the second derivative. After a time, that is, people come to expect, not just bad behaviour, but steadily worsening behaviour. So to keep feeding his outrage addiction, Mr. Trump’s behaviour not only has to keep getting worse, but to do so at an ever accelerating rate. And, I suppose, the rate of acceleration must also increase, and the rate of acceleration of the rate of acceleration, and so on. We are in a kind of hyperinflation of presidential derangement, an exponential curve asymptotically approaching Nero…. The result is not a breach of this or that norm, the undermining of one institution or another, the betrayal of any particular ally or sacrifice of America’s national interest for the sake of a specific hostile power…. It is everything, everywhere, all the time. The destruction is total, omnidirectional and indiscriminate, absolute and unbending.

This is what we had warned: that the situation would not be self-limiting, and he would only grow worse—and grow worse asymptotically until external boundaries are applied. With our collective clinical judgment, we even accurately predicted the severity and speed of progression, should there be no proper intervention (and sometimes foretold his actions with accuracy by weeks or even days). This is why we stated that not only expertise but the best expertise was necessary early and in abundance. Instead, it has not happened, even after a decade of accurate warnings and predictions.

According to Albert Einstein, problems can never be solved with the same mindset that created them.

Therefore, let me shift gears here, for the problem is currently not a lack of knowledge or solutions. It is our inability or unwillingness to access them—just as during the Covid pandemic, with the world’s greatest wealth and the globe’s greatest concentration of medical experts, we did not avoid having the highest number of deaths in the world.

This is true of many domains, and for this reason I have called our era, “the Psychological Age.” More fundamentally, however, we may call it: “the Spiritual Age.”

The struggle we are in is between the light and the dark. On the one hand, there is the light of a new age, new knowledge, and a new level of understanding for humankind, which leads to greater liberation. On the other, there is ignorance and fear of the light, in part because of the belief that such light is not possible, and therefore the ego generates delusion and unreality to take its place.

Therefore, light has come upon the world, but darkness does not comprehend it (John 1:5). Light is real, while darkness is not—which is why those who cling to the unreal must defend it with everything they have. Light needs no defense; it simply is.

Darkness sometimes tries to destroy the light, but this is not possible. Light is much stronger; in fact, darkness simply dissolves in the presence of light.

Since the earliest times, the winter solstice—the longest night and the turning point back toward light—has been understood as a moment of divine birth, renewal, or rebirth. The concept that God is born at this time is very ancient and widespread, going back to Ancient Egypt, which marked the rebirth of the sun god Ra at this time. The Temples of Karnak were aligned, so that the solstice light would flood in, signifying God-as-sun reborn, and cosmic order restored.

In Persia, Mithra was a solar deity, believed to be born on December 25 from a rock, symbolizing invincible light (Sol Invictus), capable of overcoming darkness.

In the Norse tradition, Yule marked the solstice and honored Odin and Baldr. Fires, evergreen trees, and the Yule log symbolized life enduring through darkness, or divine light returning after having survived death.

In Greek mythology, Dionysus is the god of life, death, and rebirth, and winter festivals celebrated his return—being a divine child born of a god and a mortal woman—from death.

It is in this context that early Christianity connected this time of year with the birth of Jesus Christ.

This is all symbolism we can use, of course, to help ourselves embrace the true, inner light, which is not something external.

My work with violent offenders in the “laboratory” of maximum-security prisons made it very easy to see how, when a vision of darkness is concentrated in one place and reinforced among others with the same darkness, fear, paranoia, hostility, and strife prevail. None of them desired the danger and insecurity in which they found themselves, and yet failed to realize that they themselves collectively created an environment of unnecessary suffering.

In stark contrast, I have discovered an ashram in the Himalayas that demonstrates the opposite. Rather than being a concentration of darkness, it is a crucible of light. In an exact mirror image of the prisons, here, a vision of light is concentrated and reflected among other enlightened beings, and it is astounding to see what fellowship, oneness, love, and light flow…. It is the peace and harmony one equates with paradise, and they collectively exemplify what “heaven on earth” might look like, and what joy is possible through a small change of perception….

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is completing a 13-week public course on:

“The Causes and Cures of Violence”

The last class will be this Sunday, December 28, 2025, at 12 noon EDT/9 a.m. PDT on Zoom. A paid subscription is required to receive a link the morning before.

