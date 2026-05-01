The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Jim Bergquist's avatar
Jim Bergquist
4h

Dr. Lee,

Thank you. This was a very helpful post. I appreciated the extra details you added this time about how you evaluate the president's situation from different angles. Every little bit of context helps us non-professionals.

This may illustrate how much I need to learn: Is a person's madness a separate thing from Frontotemporal Dementia and malignant narcissm and sadism? Or is it just a manifestation of what those conditions do to the brain? If you could expand on this in a future post, many of us would appreciate it. Take care.

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Td van Gaalen's avatar
Td van Gaalen
2h

Brilliant analysis. Now do the same for the lethargy, powerlessness, and ineffectiveness of the American people.

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