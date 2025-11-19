A couple weeks ago, I announced a conference I was organizing at the National Press Club, with the subtitle: “Ever Wonder What QAnon, the Epstein Files, and Traumatic Bonding with Donald Trump were about?” I was referring to the child trafficking and child abuse occurring through the Family Courts, on which more will be revealed below.

Literally, as the conference was unfolding, the Epstein files were in the news again. The public disclosure of more than 20,000 pages of newly-released documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein revived a scandal that, despite Donald Trump’s best efforts, would not die. In an email, dated January 2019, Epstein said to a journalist of Trump: “Of course, he knew about the girls”—whom Epstein’s former friend and aide, Ghislaine Maxwell, is serving a twenty-year prison sentence for sex trafficking crimes, including procuring girls to be sexually abused. The House Oversight Committee announced that the emails “raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes.”

In addition, Epstein wrote: “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump…. [Victim’s name redacted] spent hours at my house with him…. he has never once been mentioned.” In her reply, Maxwell said: “I have been thinking about that.” They were apparently referring to Virginia Giuffre, who committed suicide in April, at age 41, after Family Court took her children and isolated them with her abuser, which is a common cause of protective parents’ suicide in Family Court, whether one is a public figure or not. The email did not suggest what Trump would have been doing for hours with Giuffre—but is there any doubt, given who he is? Even “Teflon Trump” could not deflect this story, as desperately as he tried to deflect it as a “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” and as much as the topic has thrown the MAGA world into turmoil.

But why? What makes the Epstein story different?

The explanation lies at the heart of why we have Donald Trump as president in the first place. What we need to understand about a highly traumatized population is that it will seldom blame the true perpetrator(s). That would be too painful. Whether through conspiracy theories linking “Democrats” with child sex trafficking rings, or the elevation of a convicted sex offender (and accused pedophile) to “savior” status, whereby he would root out corruption in “the Deep State,” the pattern is consistent: blaming the innocent or exonerating the criminal is easier than facing the truth.

This is the psychology that Family Courts have abused, and how a raging epidemic throughout the country could largely be hidden from public view: not only through their draconian gag orders and court seals, but through the sheer brutality of their violence (which makes witnesses unbelievable). Family Courts routinely sever well-formed parent-child bonds in partnership with the psychologically, sexually, or physically violent perpetrator in the family, selling “justice” to the criminal member and serving as “hit persons” for hire. It is a lucrative business for Family Courts to exploit the prevalence of domestic violence and child abuse, to reap up to 175 billion dollars in profit per year, for their state-sponsored kidnapping and in practice a modern-day child slave trade (those most assured of obtaining custody in Family Court are child rapists). With approximately 100,000 children being torn from their loving homes per year to be isolated with their abusers, the separation of 5500 children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border from Donald Trump’s “Zero Tolerance” policy seems minor in comparison.

The National Press Club conference intended to help expose this little-known crisis, which I myself would not have been aware of without personal exposure:

The above opening video premiered at the “Major Landmark Conference on the Hidden Epidemic of Family Court Violence,” which was held in the National Press Club Ballroom, on November 11, 2025, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., followed by a dinner with the speakers in the First Amendment Lounge.

I gave the following introductory remarks:

Welcome to this critical conference, addressing perhaps the least known public health emergency of our time. It is Family Court Awareness Month, created to raise public consciousness of a deadly epidemic and national crisis. Tens of thousands of innocent children and families are being destroyed each year, for up to 175 billion dollars in profit that pass through the Family Courts. And victims and witnesses are being incarcerated without due process, simply for speaking about what has happened to them. “Courts” are not places we associate with lawlessness or helping violent criminals commit their crimes. We think of Family Courts as places where we go to solve family problems, not create them where none existed, or amplify already life-endangering domestic violence and child abuse. Yet, cases that would have taken weeks or months in criminal court to be resolved the right way, enter Family Court and take years or even decades, only to end up the wrong way. Criminals are exonerated, innocent victims are emotionally and financially devastated, and millions of children have been traumatized for life. Since 2008, almost a thousand children are documented to have been murdered by a divorcing or separating parent, in the context of custody battles. Close to 100,000 children per year are being sent by Family Courts to their “soul murder,” to the custody of their abuser, while being torn from their primary caregiver. A mother who enters Family Court is almost 8 times more likely to die in the next ten years than a mother who does not; if she loses custody of her children, almost 14 times more likely. Common causes are murder, cancer, heart attack, substance use, and suicide. The human rights abuses I alone have observed, as an expert witness in approximately 70 Family Court cases across 30 different states, are the reason that propelled me to organize this conference. For the first time, legislators, experts, journalists, and survivors have gathered from all around the country to recognize this as a national emergency that requires urgent solutions. We need action, now.

Despite unseasonably cold temperatures dropping to 20 degrees Fahrenheit on November 11, 2025, snowstorms to the Midwest, and national travel disruptions due to an unprecedented 8-week federal government shutdown—with all airports in Washington, DC, affected—the historic National Press Club Grand Ballroom was completely packed and overflowing with travelers from all regions of the country….

The foremost constitutional lawyer in the country, Bruce Fein, Esq., gave the keynote speech. There were more standing ovations than a frequent visitor journalist has seen in this Grand Ballroom in years, possibly decades! It speaks to the urgency and poignancy of the issue.

A renowned former chair of psychology and psychiatry at a top university remarked:

Congratulations on a very successful conference…. perhaps there’s hope. Amazing the damage this does. You could tell from the people asking questions the degree of PTSD in the room. Probably matched any room full of Iraqi war veterans. So sad.

Every child psychiatrist knows that the worst thing that can happen to children is for them to be separated from the loving parent who raised them since birth, as if she were dead—much less be isolated with a violent abuser, a child sex trafficker, a child pornography producer, or even child murderer. Every human knows that the worst thing that can happen to a loving parent is for her to be torn from her beloved children, as if they were dead—much less know that they are being tortured every day. Yet, this is routine Family Court practice.

Here is another response:

What an absolutely extraordinary event you created!… You have quickly built a national bridge that connects families, world-renowned experts, and political leaders…. And you’ve done all of this while being relentlessly targeted by judges, GAL’s, corrupt attorneys, and abusers you’ve bravely exposed. Your courage in the face of that adversity is inspiring to people around the world!

Major emphasis was on data. Below is the slide that was shown throughout the conference, displaying the survey results of Project Justice USA:

To see the full report, please go to:

https://www.projectjusticeusa.com/full-survey-report-2025/

For other information, please see:

https://bandylee.com/family-courts/:

https://forensicscienceinstitute.com/

Public awareness is key to stopping this hidden public health crisis—which may have almost singlehandedly traumatized a couple generations, compromised our ability to remain a democracy, and made us more attracted to the likes of Donald Trump.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is holding a 13-week public course on:

“The Causes and Cures of Violence”

The next class will be this Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 12 noon EDT/9 a.m. PDT on Zoom. A paid subscription is required to receive a link the morning before.

Dr. Lee is a forensic and social psychiatrist who became known to the public through her 2017 Yale conference and book that emphasized the importance of fit leadership. In 2019, she organized a major National Press Club Conference on the theme of, “The Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership.” In 2024, she followed up with another major Conference, “The More Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership.” She published another book on fit leadership that has been recently expanded, in addition to a volume on how unfitness in a leader spreads and two critical statements on fit leadership. Dr. Lee warned that journalists and intellectuals are the first to be suppressed in times of unfit leadership, and it is happening here; she continues, however, to be interviewed or covered abroad, such as in France, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, and Canada (with notable articles in Dutch, Finnish, Estonian, Lithuanian, Slovakian, Ukrainian, Turkish, Persian, Hindi, and Korean). She authored the internationally-acclaimed textbook, Violence; over 100 peer-reviewed articles and chapters; and 17 scholarly books and journal special issues, in addition to over 300 opinion editorials. Dr. Lee is also a master of divinity, currently developing a new curriculum for public education on “One World or None.”