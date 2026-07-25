Shortly after Donald Trump first became president, I assembled a most distinguished panel of psychiatrists at Yale School of Medicine to discuss what we could possibly do to protect our country and the world from a “dangerous”, mentally-impaired person in a powerful office. We decided that we had a duty to warn.

A few months later, we published a book that became an instant bestseller, propelling the topic of Donald Trump’s “dangerousness” to major media and political attention. Indeed, we titled the book: The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.

Legendary journalist Bill Moyers was the first to approach us, pointing out the novelty of our linking “dangerousness” not just to an individual, but to a situation (having a certain individual in a certain office). We went on to speak about Donald Trump’s “dangerousness” on many media programs, met with dozens of Congress members, and held two major conferences at the National Press Club, one of which C-Span broadcast for the entire three hours.

We were effective. Every article that featured us or our opinion was number one of that publication—be it the New York Times, the Washington Post, or Politico—for that day, that week, or that weekend. Moyers told us we had “arrived” without needing him, and everyone—including Congress members—was looking to us to “educate the public.”

It impresses me to this day how the public was ready for it. This is why our book catapulted to being an unprecedented New York Times bestseller of its kind, a demand that one of the Big Five publishers—Macmillan—struggled for five weeks to meet!

It also impresses me to this day how responsive were the lawmakers: “Please continue to educate the public medically, so that we can intervene politically.” They told us that, if there were enough public pressure, they could do it—and believed that we were the key to building that pressure!

It finally impresses me how close we were to showing the world that the people’s agency could overcome plutocracy, propaganda, and the instrumentalization of human psychology such as through Fox News—and caution against falling for fascism. The world would have listened (and still might).

This is where the nation was by late 2017 and early 2018, immediately before we went from being the number one topic of national conversation to “disappearing” altogether from the major media within two to three weeks.

Little did we know that the decisive crusher of our movement would be the American Psychiatric Association (APA)—a medical association—which chose complicity over medical responsibility, authoritarian power over truth, and massive federal funds over science. In an Orwellian irony of ironies, it would call its actions, “ethics”.

The APA mobilized its most powerful member at the time, Jeffrey Lieberman—Columbia’s chair of psychiatry, from which he would be ousted just a few years later, upon revelation of his true character—who wrote a half-dozen articles in the most influential journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine, Psychiatric News, and the only full-page opinion on Donald Trump by a psychiatrist ever in the New York Times, denouncing us and calling Trump, “just a jerk.” The APA, meanwhile, met with the Times Editorial Board and supposedly circulated a “memo” that put the fear of a lawsuit in every news outlet that would “dare” cover us.

This is how the momentum to remove Donald Trump from office—on which many believed we had mobilized sufficient public opinion—came to a sudden, screeching halt. Imagine what the nation could have avoided after that: more than a million American deaths from Covid-19 disinformation; a deadly insurrection based on delusional beliefs about an election; a “Trump Contagion” that would spread enough to bring a second electoral victory, this time alongside the popular vote; the destruction of federal agencies, including one that would result in 14 million deaths globally in four years; accelerating climate dangers; expedited nuclear dangers; endless world wars; a collapsing economy; and the plummeting of our global stature, if not descent into being the laughingstock of the world.

We were not only accurate in our predictions, but precise to the exact severity and timing. This is why, in the rest of society, psychiatrists, other physicians, and other mental health professionals are the only ones whose assessment is honored when deciding to contain a dangerous person, even before the danger occurs (whereas law enforcement can only intervene after something has happened).

And now, a majority of Americans agree with us, as we put together our next book: The Extremely Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.

All this is not to say, “We told you so.” It is to say:

We told you so, based on the special knowledge we have. As a society, you invested in experts, so that we could serve society with our expertise. Now you see that the knowledge we offered has validity, and was not a cover for partisan or self-interested purposes. We have even placed our careers, our livelihoods, and our safety on the line to convey this knowledge. As that knowledge was useful then, it is useful now.

When the public was told, “Do not let psychiatrists usurp your vote,” it was being gaslit: we are here to provide the public with knowledge critical to a psychiatric situation, so that it could be fully informed, empowered, and equipped to exercise full agency in its vote. It is much like when the public was told, “Do not let Covid restrictions take away your liberty,” it was being defrauded: the Covid restrictions were there to allow people to survive, so that they could have the liberty to pursue their lives and their happiness and not to die.

We are on your side. Demand the knowledge that has been kept from you, which, ironically, the powers-that-be employ more than ever to manipulate and control the public (in advertising, propaganda, social media algorithms, and now potentially artificial intelligence), not only to the public’s detriment but to its death. Employ our knowledge for next steps, for the medical principles remain the same, even more so as the situation grows more dire:

1. Dangers need to be contained, first and foremost. 2. Dangerous supporting mentalities—MAGA, Project 2025, etc.—will fade once the primary dangers are contained. 3. Safeguards need rapidly to be put in place, so that a life-affirming environment replaces the current, pathogenic one.

This is not a mysterious situation, but one that needs correct expertise. If you had a serious medical illness, you would not put off seeing a doctor indefinitely, until it is irreversible, would you?

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee will hold her next planning meeting for Survival University on Monday, July 27, 2026, at 6 p.m. EDT / 3 p.m. PDT. She will also hold her next “emergency psychiatric meeting”—it will continue to be an emergency as long as it is ongoing—on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 6 p.m. EDT / 3 p.m. PDT. Paid subscribers will receive a link an hour before meeting times.