The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Elizabeth Graham's avatar
Elizabeth Graham
18hEdited

Dr. Lee: My name is Elizabeth Graham and I wrote "From Democracy to Democrazy" for the sole purpose to WARN Americans of what is happening in our country and the fact that Donald Trump is a traitor. I spent about twenty years in Russia and in Russian-speaking countries, and was there when Trump traveled to Russia. I KNOW there were photos.

Clar Harwood, a publisher said, "Some books are written to entertain. Others are written because the author feels responsible for speaking. Democrazy is clearly the latter. In Democrazy, A ‘Warning to all Americans”, Graham draws not from theory, but from lived experience decades working within various government systems and operating abroad in communist and authoritarian environments. When she writes about Vladimir Putin’s long game or about Donald Trump’s similarities to leaders she encountered overseas, it does not read as partisan commentary. It reads as a warning from someone who has seen these patterns before, and the strength of ‘Democrazy’ lies in that comparative lens.

Bio: I had a Top Secret Clearance while in her senior year of high school, and immediately after graduation she worked undercover with the CIA. Then I joined the SAIC's Foreign Systems Research Center (FSRC) for 12 years, of which 8 years I studied Russia and Russian. I worked with the largest Russian-language military, technical and intelligence library in the U.S. I began to travel to the Soviet Union and then became one of the very few Americans to move to the USSR. I lived under Communism in the Soviet Union, then Russia, and Central Asia long enough to become bi-cultural - I became Russian. My first-hand knowledge and understanding of life in a communist or dictatorship country is shared with Americans in this book, as well as an expression of pure fear of Trump's behavior, decisions, and words.

From Democracy to Democrazy is now a bestseller eBook. My next book is called "Survival" which is unlike other political books available today. It is a comparative assessment and an intriguing collection of Substack messages from some of the best known and bestselling authors in the US. It covers the terrifying realities of our current political life under Mr. Trump's psychopathic behavior. Authors include: Craig Unger, David Andelmen, Steven Beschloss, Charlie Sykes, Dr. Sanford Mayer, and myself.

I would like to know if you would like to contribute one substack message - similar to the one published today or even use this one. If so, please send it to: graham1elizabeth@aol.com. My website page is: www.democrazy2020.org. I hope this book will be completed and published within the next two months. Warm Wishes, Elizabeth

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James Scammell's avatar
James Scammell
19h

Thanks Dr. Lee

Much appreciated from Australia

… 🦘🦘🦘

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