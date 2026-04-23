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D. Hammer's avatar
D. Hammer
11h

"Mental Health Experts Warned against the Dangers but were Silenced".

This is precisely the reason why Americans need to end the discussions and take immediate action at getting Trump out of office. This lunatic operates like a Mafia Boss on steroids!!! (The Famed Mafia Boss, Al Capone, went to federal prison for far less than what Trump has done)!!! And to top it off, Trump recently signed an illegal executive order, requiring every single one of you with a bank account, to prove you have American Citizenship, otherwise, you may not ever see your money again!!! (A driver's license is not going to be sufficient enough)!!! It's a way of making all of you subservient to him, otherwise, you can count on being destitute as hell!!!

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Sam Ray's avatar
Sam Ray
11h

"Why are we here?" 🎯🎯🎯🎯

"the American Psychiatric Association’s Silencing of Mental Health Experts, ‘the Greatest Act of Medical Malpractice in Human History’"

https://samray.substack.com/p/psychiatry-and-psychology-are-failing

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