The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Deb's avatar
Deb
13h

It is so necessary that he be removed from Office. He is totally unfit and we all know that.

We must stop him before he becomes any more dangerous and reckless than he has proven to be.

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John D Grove's avatar
John D Grove
13h

This a one of many efforts to contain him. Thanks to Dr Bandy X Lee we have observed the urgent attempts to intervene in his dangerous psychopathological behavior.

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