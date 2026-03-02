The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Tumpkin's avatar
John Tumpkin
13h

Unfortunately for DJT, but fortunately for the world, there is no Nobel War Prize. The current state of military conflagrations are evidence that organized chaos is more fully out of control, forcing even belligerent leaders to acknowledge this in their significantly subdued public assertions of continuing dominance and totalistic control. Thank you, Dr. Lee and colleagues for continuing to highlight the whole spectrum of ethical responses necessary for human society to adjust to a safer, saner, sensible norm.

Reply
Share
D. Hammer's avatar
D. Hammer
14h

Bandy, I have been following you for years, and I agree with everything you say. But the only reason why people like this exist is because the American society does little about it!!! As of now, why isn't anyone putting the brakes on Trump or getting the crazy loon out of office? Why is our education so poor in this country? Why do Americans submit themselves to this idiocy???

Reply
Share
3 replies
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture