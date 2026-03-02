The “endless wars” I said Donald Trump would activate have started. He has been waging personal wars all his life—against rivals, critics, institutions, and even reality itself—which he brought to the nation with his first presidency. This same bellicosity accelerated with his second presidency, but until now they were largely intra-personal and intra-national.

Now they are not only inter-national but extra-national, caused by another nation for another nation (for another criminal to keep out of prison)—with him as the tool. And we will have no control when the wars expand to numerous other nations, with a probable trajectory toward nuclear war.

It is now time for battle for the people, and each of us must do our part.

I was delighted to see an article in the New York Times entitled, “President of War”—what I called him throughout the last presidential campaign—but it does not go far enough to have an effect. Most articles of the newspaper do not.

Here is what I said in my 2024 book, The Psychology of Trump Contagion:

Donald Trump has frequently repeated that there were no wars during his presidency, but this claim will seem bitterly ironic, were he to reenter the White House—for few guardrails will remain to temper his irresistible attraction to violence, war, and powerful weapons…. White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly had secretly bought our book [and] applied its principles to stop him from using nuclear weapons against North Korea! Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, also, acted to prevent Trump from misusing nuclear weapons against China during the last month of his presidency—and Milley was seen holding our book, as recently as the time of this writing! It is not a coincidence that … Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Israel’s onslaught against Gaza … started in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s presidency.

Donald Trump had laid down the psychological conditions for war, just as he had laid down a path for Joe Biden to follow in a botched withdrawal from Afghanistan or botched responses to subsequent strains of Covid-19. This is not because Trump is so powerful or so important, but because he is the pathogen of the current mental health pandemic.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists should be meeting every month to move the Doomsday Clock from 85 to 50 seconds, to 30 seconds, and probably even to 10 seconds to midnight now, but they won’t—because something like that would have an effect.

The New York Times article summarizes:

American military involvement [has] now become a weekly, if not daily, occurrence. The world has watched Mr. Trump launch military operations in Iran, Yemen, Somalia, Nigeria, Iraq and Syria; capture and remove Venezuela’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, from power; threaten to use military force to take control of Greenland; pressure Mexico to allow U.S. troops in the country to target fentanyl labs; and direct an air campaign to kill suspected drug smugglers at sea. If you asked average Americans what the mission in Iran is for, you’d likely get conflicting answers. And you couldn’t blame them: The president himself has given several reasons to justify the historic attack….

Imagine if Biden or Barack Obama had started a war worse than the one in Iraq and could give no coherent reason. Bill Clinton was impeached for one lie; Donald Trump was reelected after telling more than 30,500 as president. Richard Nixon was forced to resign after obstructing one investigation; Trump remains despite committing an encyclopedia of crimes, including innumerable counts of obstruction of justice.

Psychiatric knowledge would be of enormous help in this situation, but there is a reason the public does not have access to it—it would have an effect. The American Psychiatric Association (APA) colluded with major media organizations, and then a university, to suppress our voices—because we were already having an effect.

Psychiatric interventions counter the kinds of symptoms that enable someone not only to “shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue,” but to cause more than a million American deaths from Covid-19, with perhaps tens of millions to come from just one policy (e.g., cuts to the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID). Psychiatric interventions prevent a “president of war,” from presenting himself as a “president of peace.” These are precisely the situations psychiatric training prepares us for.

Had the APA-media-university joint effort not artificially removed psychiatric voices from public conversation, I believe the Twenty-Fifth Amendment would have succeeded: it was already rapidly gaining ground when it started. Almost a thousand of us wrote to Nancy Pelosi during the first impeachment, urging that her consulting us was critical to success; she did not, and it did not succeed. We urged immediate, speedy prosecution after the Capitol attack for behavioral reasons, but this did not happen. And finally we warned that election alone would not remove Donald Trump, and he was reelected in 2024, while still claiming to have won in 2020.

I have often said that a psychic pandemic is more pernicious than a physical pandemic, because one does not need physical exposure for transmission—emotional bonds and media exposure are enough. In addition, it transmits loss of insight: the ability to recognize that something is wrong.

Only former vice-presidential candidate Senator Tim Kaine has asked. “Is he too mentally incapacitated to realize that we had a diplomatic agreement with Iran that was keeping its nuclear program in check, until he ripped it up during his first term?” He stated the critical psychiatric phrase: “mentally incapacitated,” which indicates a “president” who is worse than not having at all.

Hence removal, by whatever the means, is the logical solution.

So, how do we do it? It cannot come without liberating our minds. Break free from the conditioning that has been imposed on us, when we were told that expertise does not matter. Return to the time when the public had insight and demanded knowledge—to the degree that our book became an unprecedented bestseller of its kind, and we became the number one topic of national conversation. Return to the time before we were told only the cabinet decides the Twenty-Fifth Amendment, and the vice president leads—the drafter of the Amendment will clarify that medical professionals lead. Return to the time before we were told that impeachment will not work—it still can, and must, for a million reasons. Accept only media that will inform, not placate or pander. Once we are capable of demanding it, we are capable of attaining it.

When I was meeting with more than fifty Congress members behind closed doors, what one lawmaker said stuck with me: “You must continue to educate the public medically, so that we can intervene politically.” In other words, they were depending on us! We have more power than we believe. Indeed, Enlightenment philosophers founded this nation on the premise that the seat of power rests with the people, and they were right.

Announcement:

Dr. Lee is a forensic and social psychiatrist, president of the World Mental Health Coalition, and cofounder of Preventing Violence Now. She mainly worked with maximum-security prisoners and public-sector patients, before she became known to the public through her 2017 Yale conference and book that alerted against dangerous leadership.