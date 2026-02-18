*Dr. Lee is leading a public course series on the major issues of our day, with Preventing Violence Now. The first course began on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The next course will begin on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Registration information is here.

Preventing Political Violence: Spiritual (Symbolic) Aspects

Knowledge is the most practical in a time of crisis: it helps us to understand more deeply what we are experiencing, to feel less overwhelmed, and to have more effective solutions.

Lecture Notes from February 14, 2026:

Today, we will dive straight into the spiritual or symbolic aspects of political violence. Someone earlier said all violence is political; this is because all violence is symbolic. It is an expression of ruptured meaning, belonging, and love—which in the public sphere is expressed as justice. In this framing, violence is paradoxical: it signals destruction while at the same time symbolizes a distorted longing for life. In trying to understand political violence, rather than asking only, “What happened?” we would do better to ask, “What is being communicated?” Violence can be seen as a tragic form of meaning-making.