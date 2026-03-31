*Dr. Lee is leading a public course series on the major issues of our day, with Preventing Violence Now. Starting this Saturday, April 4, 2026, we will cover “The Structural and Existential Context” of, “How to Prevent Political Violence”—intended to help us understand human violence more profoundly, so that we can prevent it more effectively. More illuminating sessions and insightful guest speakers are to come! Registration is here.

Knowledge is extremely practical in times of crisis: it helps to ground us in a deeper understanding of what is happening, allows us to interpret what we are experiencing in more universal terms, and equips us to apply longer-lasting solutions—including prevention.

March 29, 2026, is the last class of our course on the social context of political violence. We have emphasized that all forms of violence, including political violence, are ecological. This means that political violence doesn’t come out of nowhere—it is built. It grows out of how societies distribute resources, organize power, and decide whose voices matter.