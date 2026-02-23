*Dr. Lee is leading a public course series on the major issues of our day, with Preventing Violence Now. The first course began on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The next course will begin on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Registration information is here.

Preventing Political Violence: Psychological Aspects

Knowledge is the most practical in a time of crisis: it helps us to understand more deeply what we are experiencing, to feel less overwhelmed, and to have more effective solutions.

Lecture Notes from February 21, 2026:

Today, we will review the psychology of political violence. Understanding and truly preventing violence from its source requires deeper knowledge than just looking at the surface behavior. This is why the psychology of violence is important—particularly psychodynamic theory, which Austrian psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud started and later thinkers further developed. Psychodynamics emphasize that much of mental life operates outside our awareness; neuroscience confirms that up to 98 percent of our thought processes are unconscious.

Unconscious motives, fears, and desires influence behavior through what are called, defense mechanisms, which are automatic strategies intended to protect the self from overwhelming shame, guilt, or anxiety. But these defenses, more so than conscious mechanisms, can become rigid or maladaptive, manifesting in violence. Political science has begun to recognize the vast influence of unconscious processes, taking into account implicit motives that play a role in violence and intergroup hostility (Westen, 1999).