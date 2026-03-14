*Dr. Lee is leading a public course series on the major issues of our day, with Preventing Violence Now. The current course began on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Late joiners receive recordings of past classes. Registration information is here.

Preventing Political Violence: What Prisons Teach Us

Knowledge is the most practical in a time of crisis: it helps us to understand more deeply what we are experiencing, to feel less overwhelmed, and to have more effective solutions.

Lecture Notes from March 7, 2026:

This month, we will be discussing, “The Social Context of Political Violence,” following last month’s theme, “The Individual Context.” Violence is a complex issue, and political violence is no exception. We need to understand it from all levels: biological, psychological, and social—as a complex phenomenon. This means that the problem of violence is related to what is going on inside people’s minds or bodies, but at the same time we need to see how deeply violence is shaped by the social structures and environments around us.

One of the most powerful ways to understand violence is through the concept of structural violence. Structural violence refers to how social systems—such as inequality, discrimination, and the division of the population into superior and inferior—harm people without always showing as physical or direct injury. Instead, it is hidden in the way society is organized, and it can lead to individual violence when people feel excluded, powerless, or desperate. In other words, when people are denied resources, or treated as inferior to others in society, the loss of dignity, low self-respect, and lack of belonging can translate into violence. Structural violence is often the root cause of behavioral or political violence.