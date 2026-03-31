*Dr. Lee is leading a public course series on the major issues of our day, with Preventing Violence Now. Starting this Saturday, April 4, 2026, we will cover “The Structural and Existential Context” of, “How to Prevent Political Violence”—intended to help us understand human violence more profoundly, so that we can prevent it more effectively. More illuminating sessions and insightful guest speakers are to come! Registration is here.

Knowledge is the most practical in a time of crisis: it helps us to understand more deeply what we are experiencing, to feel less overwhelmed, and to have more effective solutions.

Preventing Political Violence: Police Reform

On March 14, 2026, we had a guest speaker, Mac Muir.