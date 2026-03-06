*Dr. Lee is leading a public course series on the major issues of our day, with Preventing Violence Now. Starting this Saturday, March 7, 2026, we will cover “The Social Context” of, “How to Prevent Political Violence”—intended to help us understand human violence more profoundly, so that we can prevent it more effectively. More illuminating sessions and insightful guest speakers are to come! Registration is here.

Preventing Political Violence: Biological Aspects

In our last class on February’s topic, “The Individual Context,” of the series, “How to Prevent Political Violence,” we discussed how our biology and our brains predispose us to political ideologies and what we can do about it. If we took to heart Austrian psychiatrist Carl Jung’s admonition that, “Much of the evil in this world is due to the fact that man is hopelessly unconscious,” understanding how our brains work is a large part of raising our consciousness of ourselves and our choices. This is precisely what our guest speaker, Dr. Leor Zmigrod, proposed in her eye-opening lecture.