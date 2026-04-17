The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Chlarson's avatar
Michelle Chlarson
1h

The American media is afraid to say anything. They sure did any time President Biden made a gaff. The merger of media has doomed the media itself. A few people at the top who are willing to ignore plainly what is right in front of us every day.

He is beyond capable of serving this country. He is beyond capable of making sane decisions. His cabinet, his staff and republicans are terrified of a man with dementia. A man who has no idea of the damage he is causing. A man who before long won’t even remember the harm he has caused.

Reply
Share
David Black MD's avatar
David Black MD
2h

Of course, we docs diagnose from afar.

We must.

We usually have much less information than we have on him.

One more way way of an already decayed society rejecting truth

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture