The Sydney Morning Herald published the following:

“We are seeing a man in profound psychological crisis. He actually needs adulation and accolades from the public—like one would need oxygen—because he has so few inner resources.”

- American psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee

“[Donald Trump’s] behaviour and thought processes seemed so unhinged as to raise concerns about ‘dangerousness’.”

- American psychiatrist Dr. Allen Dyer

“If a client of mine did this, I would probably say we need to up their meds.”

- Australian criminal psychologist Tim Watson-Munro

Amid war in the Middle East and fears of a global economic implosion, the U.S. president was having a meltdown of his own, furiously posting to his Truth Social account between 9:49 pm and the ungodly hour of 4:10 am.

Those multiple incoherent posts—including a now infamous depiction of himself as Jesus—have thrown fresh focus on the president’s mind…. U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Pope Leo XIV,… calling the leader of the Catholic Church “WEAK on crime”….

It is particularly fraught with danger for psychologists and psychiatrists in the United States. They have to deal with the MAGA base, which believes all criticisms or observations are politically motivated, and must also navigate … the Goldwater rule, which prevents psychiatrists from offering professional opinions about the mental state of someone they have not personally evaluated….

Even Allen Dyer, the sole survivor of six American Psychiatric Association members who authored the Goldwater rule in the 1970’s, has said it is a misnomer and may be suppressing legitimate public discussion about Trump. “None of this mattered too much until Donald Trump first ran for president in 2016,”… Dyer told this masthead this week….

Forensic psychiatrist Bandy Lee, a former Yale faculty member who edited the 2017 bestseller The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, is more alarmed than most. Lee says she has assessed 1000 patients whose psychological structure largely matches that of the 45th and 47th president of the United States, and many were violent offenders. “It meant I was able to recognise him as a dangerous personality straight away,” she says….

John Kelly, Trump’s chief of staff between 2017 and 2019, used Lee’s book—in which more than two dozen experts argue the case for what was driving Trump’s behaviour and why he was medically unfit for office—as a guide for dealing with his boss….

In a forum this week, Lee says she understands why most people would like to believe that a president’s actions are rational. “But the threats, reversals, and rhetorical exaggerations we have seen are, unfortunately, not likely to be strategy,” she says. In her mind, a psychiatric emergency is a medical one. “What we are seeing is not just the level of incapacitation of someone in a coma but worse, since his incapacity actively poses a danger and pressures people into not seeing it”….

Respected investigative psychiatrist Robert Jay Lifton, who died last year, has argued the more appropriate term to describe Trump is solipsism. “Narcissism suggests self-love and even, in quaint early psychoanalytic language, libido directed at the self,” he explained. “Solipsistic reality means that the only reality he’s capable of embracing has to do with his own self, and the perception by and protection of his own self….

Lee says Trump’s behavioural traits could partly explain why he went to war in Iran in February, against his earlier pledges not to repeat the military mistakes of predecessors. “He fights his feelings of inadequacy by seeing himself as all-powerful, and tries to deny his impairments through the exertion of force,” she says.

Australian criminal psychologist Tim Watson-Munro fears Trump doesn’t know how bad he is…. “I haven’t examined him, but like most people on the planet—particularly mental health professionals—everything he says is ripe for clinical interpretation, if I could put it that way.