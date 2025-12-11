*Special announcement: On December 13, 2025, eminent scholars of violence prevention, Dr. James Gilligan and Dr. James Vrettos, will be joining Dr. Bandy Lee to offer a sample course, titled, “How to Prevent Violence: Sociological, Psychological, and Spiritual Perspectives.” Those who register (or are already registered in Dr. Lee’s “Causes and Cures” class) will be able to access the full, first half of the reading assignment below.

Violence, Morality and Religion

James Gilligan and James Vrettos

If the theory of evolution has taught us anything, it is that most species become extinct, and that there is no guarantee that this will not be as true of the human species as it has been of the overwhelming majority of other ones –from the dinosaurs to our closest cousins in the genus Homo, Neanderthals and others. That is one reason it is important to ask, what are the main sources of risk in the contemporary world to our continued survival?

We believe that the largest and most immediate risk today is the human propensity to engage in acts of violence, such as the wars and genocides by means of which we now have the power to destroy all human life, if not all life, on earth, particularly given that several of the nations currently in possession of thermonuclear and other weapons of mass destruction are led by rulers of questionable sanity, rationality and morality. We include in this group not only the most obvious examples, the United States and North Korea (both of whose leaders have questioned the hitherto-existing absolute prohibition on the first use of such weapons), but also Pakistan, India, Israel and Russia – in all of which their leaders have made plain their willingness to commit military aggression, mass murder, violations of international law, and if necessary, war and genocide, in order to consolidate their own political power.