*Special announcement: On December 13, 2025, eminent scholars of violence prevention, Dr. James Gilligan and Dr. James Vrettos, will be joining Dr. Bandy Lee to offer a sample course, titled, “How to Prevent Violence: Sociological, Psychological, and Spiritual Perspectives.” Those who register (or are already registered in Dr. Lee’s “Causes and Cures” class) will be able to access the full, second half of the reading assignment below, and the Zoom link for the class on the morning of December 13, 2025.

Violence, Morality and Religion (Cont’d)

James Gilligan and James Vrettos

IV

Transcending the Dilemmas of Modernity

It took the West four centuries to learn to live with the cognitive, moral and political chaos produced by modernity, during which it nearly destroyed itself. And the U.S. still has not done so, as indicated by the resistance in many of our states to teaching Darwin in our schools, and by the takeover of the White House and the Republican Party by our own homegrown fundamentalists. Our experience would seem to suggest that we cannot learn how to facilitate the Islamists’ ability to outgrow their fundamentalism, and the violence it engenders, until we have outgrown our own.

But how can we do that? Only by learning how to respond progressively rather than regressively to the loss of credibility of our traditional religious and moral belief systems, and to the legal and political assumptions that flow from them. We might begin by noting that while cognitive growth consists of finding better and better answers to the same old questions, cognitive development consists of asking new questions, once we have realized that the old questions are unanswerable, meaningless, or based on a set of assumptions that are themselves no longer credible. For example, even if we cannot give meaningful (knowledgeable) answers to questions concerning how we ought to live or what we should do, since we cannot test the answers against empirical data, we can find answers to a different type of question, namely, “How can we live?” That is, “What biological, psychological and social forces and processes tend to sustain the life of the organism and the survival of the species? And which ones tend to cause the death of the organism and the extinction of the species?” For that type of question can be answered, by means of hypotheses that can be tested empirically. The arena in which this type of hypothesis can be framed and tested is the human sciences.