Far Below is a recording of instructor presentations on February 7, 2026, of the course:

“Preventing Political Violence”

This is the first of a series of courses, taught by world-renowned teachers and guest speakers, which aims to weave together cutting-edge knowledge with a lifetime of wisdom in violence prevention to offer a deep, practical framework for understanding—and preventing—political violence.

We are a group who, with the World Health Organization, showed that different forms of violence—suicide, homicide, and collective violence—are interrelated and have a common cause. We also described how, once a predisposition for violence is established, how it expresses itself depends on personality and culture. This includes political culture, which can even harness the tendency for violence in the population for political ends. Only by treating violence as more than an isolated event, and tracing its causes across the full spectrum of human life to develop a deep understanding of how violence emerges, can we truly build lasting peace.

We are in a very dangerous moment in history, in which a culture of violence has taken root and is leading us to the brink of civil war, if not world war and annihilation of the human species. This is the moment to stop and study what we are really dealing with.