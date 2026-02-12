When institutional pillars bend rather than hold in the face of advancing fascism, the burden shifts to ordinary people. As courts equivocate, legislatures capitulate, party leaders grovel, and the media appease, ordinary people become the last line of democracy’s defense, by putting their bodies on the line. This is what Minnesotans are doing, standing out in the cold, refusing compliance.

This would not be the first time for “Minnesota Nice.” A fierce spirit underlies that polite exterior to defy unprecedented subzero temperatures, at times colder than minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit, to take on the mantle of responsibility that has fallen on them: to gather, day after day, at this critical juncture for the nation, and to stand up to Donald Trump! They recognize that, when formal checks and balances fail to constrain a dangerously mentally-impaired dictator, whose psychopathy has morphed into grotesque delusions of grandeur and would continue to transmogrify without end, as long as he is in the executive office—someone, somewhere must stop him! When just about everyone else has been threatened, intimidated, harassed, and beaten into giving up, Minnesotans have admirably decided that they simply cannot give in.

This would actually not be the first time that Minnesotans saved the country. A native Minnesotan has recently recounted to me a little-remembered moment in American history, in which fighters from Minnesota made the fateful difference between the United States remaining one whole, single country and the Confederacy dividing it in two. This means that, but for last-minute fighters from Minnesota, more than 80 percent of whom sacrificed themselves to save the Union, all of history could have changed.

Recall the magnitude of that War: with single-shot rifles, bayonets, and single-load canons, more Americans were killed than in all other American wars combined: more than 600,000. In the Battle of Gettysburg alone, which determined the outcome of the war, more than 50,000 men were killed. In this brutal war—save for last-minute fighters from a state that had barely joined the Union for five years—the end result would likely have been a permanently-divided United States.

What happened?

In 1858, Minnesota had become the 32nd U.S. State. In 1863, the historic Battle of Gettysburg was being fought in Pennsylvania. The Union forces were about to be defeated by the forces of the Confederacy commanded by General Robert E. Lee, formerly a leading American general who had served as the commander at West Point. He was from a family so prominent that the property seized from them after the war became Arlington Cemetery.

The First Minnesota Infantry Regiment was ordered into action, and they urgently trudged on foot all the way from Minnesota to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. By the time they finally arrived, the Union army appeared on the verge of defeat and surrender to Lee. Totally exhausted and greatly outnumbered, the Minnesota Regiment was immediately sent into an engagement so dangerous, it would result in staggering casualties—but bought critical time for Union reinforcements to arrive. Military historians widely recognize that the First Minnesota’s sacrifice helped alter the trajectory of the battle, and quite possibly the war.

This led four months later to Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address and to the rejuvenation of the Union forces, though the terrible war continued for another year and a half.

Today’s struggle is different in form, but it carries echoes of that earlier reckoning. And Minnesotans are again playing a critical role in 2026, as they did in 1863, in saving America. We must honor their courage and sacrifice, rally around them, and similarly step forward at this moment when democracy’s continuity is at stake. When we stand in freezing streets or surmount our own challenges to oppose what we see as unjust or oppressive actions, we are performing a civic function older than the Republic itself: nonviolent resistance to concentrated power.

This moment carries the weight of earlier warnings. In 2017, a group of mental health professionals were among the first to warn against a president’s unfitness for office. They published The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, demanding medical accountability. They did so despite significant risks—to their professional careers, their reputations, and even their personal safety. They issued their warnings far before the general public could grasp the gravity and severity of the dangers, and against considerable institutional cowardice and capitulation.

Still, they received great public support, which catapulted their book to being an unprecedented New York Times bestseller of its category, propelling them to being the number one subject discussed in the media, and more than fifty members of Congress meeting with them because of public pressure. Even the White House chief of staff, General John Kelly, turned out to have secretly bought their book and used it as a kind of “owner’s manual” to keep under control the man he, too, deemed to be dangerously mentally unfit. This was a genuine, popular movement, which was calling for a proper response to the reality of the situation.

However, in that battle, the secessionist forces won. Through disinformation and deception, the American Psychiatric Association artificially and antiscientifically invoked an obscure guild rule to pull the entire mental health field out of the picture—prioritizing self-preservation over protection of the nation. Without the crucial missing piece of mental health, political institutions were doomed to fail in their pursuit of constitutional remedies, be it the 25th Amendment or impeachment, but also prosecutions and even elections. The energy of the moment was permanently blocked from transforming into structural change. As a result, mental health professionals’ warnings—that if a man with Donald Trump’s mental impairments attained power, he must be stopped early on or would only grow worse until he becomes unstoppable—were buried, and their sacrifices became for naught.

This must not be allowed to happen again. Minnesotans are now holding the fort, and must not be abandoned. If we do not join them in stopping him, the occupant of the presidency has made it clear he will, one way or another, undermine the upcoming midterm election and refuse, however he can, to concede power in the House of Representatives. He has expressed his intentions to do so already, even if he has to declare martial law, invoke the Insurrection Act, “federalize” the election, seize state ballots, and put protesting Americans in concentration camps.

If he is not stopped now, as mental health experts have been warning since the beginning, this is unmistakably what lies ahead, and it will be the end of democracy and the end of the United States, as we have always known it.

