The greatest threat humanity faces is not disease or natural disaster but violence, intensified by modern technologies of mass destruction. There could not be a greater urgency in our evolutionary task of surviving as a species than to prevent self-annihilating human violence.

James Gilligan, M.D.

Since the late 1970’s, as medical director of the Bridgewater State Hospital, Massachusetts’ prison mental hospital; and as clinical director of the Prison Mental Health Service, Dr. James Gilligan organized and supervised teams of colleagues from Harvard teaching hospitals to provide mental health and violence prevention services to the Massachusetts prison system. This occurred after the Massachusetts Supreme Court and the U.S. District Court in Boston, reacting to an epidemic of lethal violence throughout the prison system (averaging a murder a month and a suicide every six weeks in one 600-man prison alone and riots and hostage-taking throughout the prison system, in which hundreds of inmates, guards, and visitors were killed), ordered the state to bring the level of psychiatric services up to community standards by letting mental health professionals from Harvard teaching hospitals provide those services. One result of this was the reduction of rates of lethal violence (homicides and suicides), throughout all the prisons from epidemic levels to zero for up to a year at a time, and the complete elimination of riots and hostage-taking.



Since the 1996 publication of his first book, Violence: Our Deadly Epidemic and Its Causes, Dr. Gilligan has frequently been asked to serve as a psychiatric consultant designing and evaluating treatment and violence prevention programs, and training and supervising mental health staff, in prisons, jails, and prison mental hospitals in the City and County of San Francisco, the states of California, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio, the prison systems of the United Kingdom, Poland, Israel, New Zealand, and Singapore and the anti-terrorist agency of Denmark.



Dr. Gilligan was principal investigator in an intensive, randomized controlled, longitudinal violence-prevention experiment providing therapy and education to violent offenders in the jails of the City and County of San Francisco, which achieved a reduction in violence within the experimental unit to zero for up to a year at a time, and an 83% reduction in violent recidivism, after only four months in the experimental program, following the return of violent offenders into the community, for which the Sheriff’s Department of the City and County of San Francisco won a national award for “innovations in American governance” and a $100,000 honorarium from the Ash Institute, in an award program administered by Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, in a competition among more than eight hundred programs from around the country.



In March 2013, Dr. Gilligan was asked by the New York City Board of Correction to conduct a study to determine whether the Department of Correction had brought the Rikers Island jail complex into conformity with the “Minimum Mental Health Standards” which the Board had mandated twenty years earlier. His report, which was released in November 2013, found that the jails egregiously failed to meet those and several other standards, a conclusion with which the Board unanimously agreed. In response to that report, the New York Times, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (Preet Bharara), the Office of the Mayor of New York, and a special commission on Rikers Island chaired by the former Chief Justice of the New York Supreme Court, Jonathan Lippman, advocated for a fundamental transformation of the Rikers Island jail complex, including its complete demolition and replacement by much smaller jails located in whichever borough of New York the inmate lived; the movement of juveniles (below the age of 18) out of the New York City jail system altogether; the elimination of pre-trial detention for defendants charged only with non-violent misdemeanors who are too poor to pay cash bail; the elimination of prolonged solitary confinement as a form of punishment, especially for mentally ill and/or suicidal inmates; etc.



James Vrettos, Ph.D.

Accepted at Columbia University’s School of Social Work in the summer of 1968, Dr. James Vrettos met and took courses on deviance, social movements and social change with Professor Richard Cloward, a sociologist who became his mentor and colleague until his untimely death in 2001. Cloward’s influence was immense and can be seen in several articles Vrettos wrote that acts as a foundation to the question of the possible forms deviance and violence might take. These articles include a number published in Tikkun magazine: “Does It Really Work? A Critique of Fear Based Crime Prevention” (May/June, 2010); “Unnecessary Vengeance” (Sept. 2011); “Stop and Frisk in NYC—The Politics of Crime in America “(Nov. 2012); “NYC Mayoral Strategy—A Call to Action” (Aug. 2013); and “What Would a Transformative Justice System Look Like—Politically, Economically, Spiritually, and Intellectually.” Other articles include: “Deviance and Social Structure in Law Enforcement News” (1977); “A Strategy to End Parole Dependency” in Dialectical Anthropology (2010; 34:563-570); “Violence, Morality, and Religion” with James Gilligan in Tikkun (Fall 2018); and “Spiritual Movements as Creative Forms of Response to Structural Violence” in Violent States and Creative States: Human Violence and Creative Humanity (2018; Vol. 2).



Dr. Vrettos taught sociology, criminology, and criminal justice at John Jay College, City University of New York, for over 20 years. He taught sociology, criminology, and criminal justice at Yeshiva University in New York for 10 years where he developed their criminal justice courses and supervised their criminal justice internship program. He co-authored the critically acclaimed text, The Elementary Forms of Statistical Reason, and was the facilitator for the Tikkun Group of Spiritual Progressives in New York City for over 10 years. Dr. Vrettos was involved with activists Cornel West and Carl Dix and other spiritual and political progressives in organizing the first demonstration and trial in New York City protesting Stop and Frisk policies by the New York Police Department—an October 21, 2011, Harlem civil disobedience action that led to a subsequent trial protesting those policies in April and May of 2012. He has continued his public activism as host of the Rebbe, the Radical and the Rev radio show (with Rabbi Michael Lerner and the Rev. Steve Phelps) on Progressive Radio from 2015-2016 and is presently the creator and host (for the last ten years) of the weekly, one hour cable television show called The Radical Imagination on Manhattan Neighborhood Network.



Dr. Vrettos has been active with Rev. William Barber and the New Poor People’s Campaign since its inception and has been involved in organizing, chairing, and planning numerous events at John Jay College, Yeshiva University, Left Forum and other venues including a conference on transformative/restorative justice in the fall of 2012 at John Jay with Cornel West and rap artist Immortal Technique. He was a speaker at the Occupy the Mind—Progressive Agenda for the 21st Century on January 22, 2012, at Riverside Church. Other speakers included Cornel West, economist Richard Wolff, Rabbi Michael Lerner, and Serene Jones, president of Union Theological Seminary.

