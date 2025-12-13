*The Zoom Link for today’s class is far below.

Today, I am pleased to announce that we will hold our exceptional sample course, “How to Prevent Violence: Sociological, Psychological, and Spiritual Perspectives.” It is offered through Preventing Violence Now, which will soon be launching its public education program early next year. Two of my esteemed colleagues, collaborators, and cofounders, Dr. James Gilligan and Dr. James Vrettos, will be leading today’s discussion.

The subject they will explore is arguably the most urgent and consequential in all of human history. We now face the greatest existential threat to humankind, which is not disease or natural disaster, but our own violence. With technologies of mass destruction advancing rapidly, while our understanding of the psychological and sociological sources of violence lags behind, we now risk becoming the first species on the planet to bring about its own extinction.

There could be no undertaking more vital in our evolutionary task of survival than to halt this self-annihilating trajectory—an effort that begins with understanding the true causes of violence and learning how to move beyond our destructive patterns. This transformation will not come from institutions alone but from creative thinkers, spiritual leaders, and ordinary people cultivating radical love and a broader vision for humanity’s potential.

James Gilligan, M.D.

Dr. James Gilligan has led some of the most consequential prison and violence-prevention transformations of our time. He first directed the court-mandated reform of the Massachusetts prison system following an epidemic of violence, establishing a Harvard-led Prison Mental Health Service that succeeded in eliminating riots and hostage-taking, and reducing homicides, suicides, and even post-release reimprisonment to zero for extended lengths of time. He later played a central role in shaping Boston’s multidisciplinary strategy that brought youth homicides down to zero for two and a half years—an achievement dubbed, “the Boston Miracle,” and emulated across the country. Dr. Gilligan then co-led San Francisco’s groundbreaking intensive jail-based violence-prevention program, which achieved zero in-house violence and an 83 percent reduction in violent recidivism, ultimately becoming the nation’s leading alternative to solitary confinement. His 2013 Board of Corrections-commissioned study found New York City’s Rikers Island in severe violation, catalyzing major reform efforts, including calls for the facility’s closure, borough-based jails, ending juvenile detention, and eliminating prolonged solitary confinement. His expertise has been sought at the highest levels of national and international governance. He served as chair of the Committee for President Bill Clinton’s highly successful National Campaign Against Youth Violence; as advisor for the House of Lords and to Prime Minister Tony Blair; as consultant to the World Health Organization’s new Department of Injuries and Violence Prevention; as expert for the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in the Hague; as advisor to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan, in the drafting of a critical report on violence against children; as member of a committee on Negotiations and Conflict Resolution of the World Economic Forum; as consultant on prison and prison mental health systems in New Zealand, Singapore, Japan and Denmark; and as counselor to the president and justice minister of Poland on violence prevention in their maximum-security prisons.

James Vrettos, Ph.D.

Dr. James Vrettos began his distinguished career at Columbia University’s School of Social Work in 1968. There, he studied deviance, social movements, and social change under the renowned sociologist Richard Cloward, who remained his mentor and intellectual companion until 2001. Cloward’s profound influence helped shape Dr. Vrettos’s lifelong inquiry into deviance, violence, and justice—an inquiry richly expressed through his numerous contributions to Tikkun magazine, including incisive critiques of fear-based crime policies, analyses of Stop-and-Frisk policing, and visionary explorations of transformative justice. His scholarly work has also appeared in Law Enforcement News, Dialectical Anthropology, and Violent States and Creative States: Human Violence and Creative Humanity. Dr. Vrettos taught sociology, criminology, and criminal justice for more than two decades at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and for ten years at Yeshiva University, where he developed their criminal justice curriculum and guided generations of students through internship programs. He is co-author of the widely respected text, The Elementary Forms of Statistical Reason, and served for over a decade as facilitator of New York City’s Tikkun Group of Spiritual Progressives. A committed activist as well as a scholar, Dr. Vrettos helped organize the first major civil disobedience action against New York City’s Stop-and-Frisk practices in 2011 and played an important role in the subsequent trial challenging those policies. His public engagement extends to influential media platforms, including “The Rebbe, the Radical, and the Rev” on Progressive Radio and the long-running cable program, “The Radical Imagination” on Manhattan Neighborhood Network. Deeply involved in Reverend William Barber’s New Poor People’s Campaign, he has organized numerous conferences and public events dedicated to transformative justice, economic equity, and progressive social change.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is inviting you to a special class by Preventing Violence Now: