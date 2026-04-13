The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Janis Lentz's avatar
Janis Lentz
1h

Dr. Lee, the whole country, or at least a majority of the country concurs! Time is of the essence!

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Ellen In NC's avatar
Ellen In NC
1h

I can’t help but wonder why they (Congress) didn’t listen to you in the first place!!!

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