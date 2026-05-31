We held our first meeting on “Survival University,” on May 29, 2026.

Dr. Bandy Lee opened by explaining this new public education initiative, although she emphasized that the final name remains undecided. She would like to avoid the baggage that the word “university” brings, while at the same time would like to have the project be as inviting, positive, and resonating while elevating as wide a public as possible. Many have made helpful name suggestions, which we are collecting.

The discussion focused on the initiative’s mission, which is to create a public engagement process that can help change our consciousness since, as Albert Einstein advised: “We will require a substantially new manner of thinking if humanity is to survive.” It is therefore intended to go beyond the immediate urgencies to address the need for prevention through public mental health, democracy, healthy leadership, and societal healing.