The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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JBR's avatar
JBR
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That was the best essay you've written. Clear outline of complex issues. Thought provoking. Meaningful.

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Feijão e arroz's avatar
Feijão e arroz
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I agree with JBR, this is a superb essay. As I read Tad Stoermer’s A RESISTANCE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES I always think about the reason why most attempts at making changes failed was because societal health was not really addressed.

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