Survival University (still tentative name) is a grassroots effort to bring humanity to a new, life-affirming level of consciousness. It is an effort that recognizes that humanity stands at a consequential moment in its history. For the first time, a single species possesses the power to render itself extinct through nuclear war, environmental collapse, climate change, pandemics, and rapidly-advancing technologies. Although these dangers differ in form, they share common characteristics: they are global, interconnected, and ultimately created by human beings themselves. The central question is therefore not simply how to solve these crises, but why humanity repeatedly fails to act despite already possessing much of the knowledge needed to prevent catastrophe.

Survival University is based on the idea that the deepest crisis facing civilization is neither technological, political, nor economic: it is a crisis of human consciousness. Scientific progress has vastly outpaced psychological, moral, and spiritual development. Humanity has learned to master nature but has not learned to master itself. As Albert Einstein observed: “We cannot solve our problems with the same level of thinking that created them.” This insight has never been more relevant, and there cannot be a more urgent matter for all humanity to tackle, now.

Hillel the Babylonian said:

If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am only for myself, what am I? And if not now, when?

Current efforts to solve global problems focus primarily on external reforms: international treaties, economic redistribution, environmental protection, technological regulation, and reforming political institutions. While these measures are all important, history shows that they are consistently fragile, ineffective, or temporary, because they rest upon an unchanged psychological foundation. Nations continue to compete rather than cooperate, fear overrides trust, and short-term interests repeatedly prevail over even our most urgent evolutionary task of survival.

Modern civilization is thus caught in a dangerous “Death Spiral.” Nuclear weapons continue to proliferate, climate disruption continues to accelerate, ecological systems continue to deteriorate, and disinformation continues to deepen social divides, so that we continue to face unprecedented risks. These threats are symptoms of a deeper disorder: humanity’s inability to overcome fear, division, and the illusion of separation.

The theme, “One World or None,” deliberately revives the historic warnings issued in 1946 by Albert Einstein, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and other atomic scientists immediately following World War II, through a conference, a book, and a film by the same name. Recognizing the destructive implications of nuclear weapons, they concluded that survival required international cooperation and global governance, including international control of nuclear weapons. They established the Emergency Committee of Atomic Scientists and the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to educate the public about the unprecedented dangers humanity now faced. However, the Cold War quickly shifted global priorities toward military competition, while many early advocates, including Oppenheimer himself, were marginalized for warning against the escalating arms race.

The message of “One World or None” is even more urgent today. Nuclear weapons are only one manifestation of humanity’s broader psychological dysfunction. Climate change, widening inequality, pandemics, political extremism, and technological misuse all emerge from the same fragmented consciousness that views individuals, nations, and cultures as fundamentally separate and competing entities.

At the heart of this fragmentation lies an unresolved identity crisis. Human beings do not know who they are. They anxiously define themselves through nationality, ideology, religion, race, or economic status rather than through their shared sacred humanity. This fragmented identity generates constant fear, competition, conflict, and alienation. Institutions then reinforce these patterns, creating a self-perpetuating cycle in which dysfunctional consciousness produces dysfunctional social systems. In other words, violent and destructive structures in turn strengthen the same violent and destructive patterns of thought and behavior.

We therefore propose that meaningful structural reform must begin with a new level of consciousness. Human beings are more malleable than we believe, and we can use the principles of psychology, research findings in neuroscience, and the direct experience of contemplative traditions to change our awareness. People can evolve beyond the egocentric and ethnocentric perspectives they have been conditioned to espouse, and instead embrace the broader human capacities of empathy, compassion, interconnectedness, and shared agency. Entire cultures can evolve toward more integrated ways of thinking. This has been done before, but more importantly, human history has not begun to touch upon its true potential.

Fragmentation expresses itself through nationalism, economic inequality, violence, and psychological isolation. Wholeness, on the other hand, recognizes the interdependence of all life and the reality that humanity shares a common destiny. Such awareness is not merely philosophical or spiritual; it has direct implications for public policy, economics, education, healthcare, and international relations.

Mental health occupies a central place within this vision. Rather than viewing mental illness solely as an individual problem, mental health can be seen as a collective condition profoundly shaped by societal structures. Chronic inequality, violence, insecurity, and resulting loneliness generate widespread unhappiness, anxiety, depression, and despair. Conversely, societies characterized by cooperation, justice, social cohesion, and trust naturally promote psychological wellbeing.

This broader perspective leads to the concept of “Psychotherapy for the World,” which is the ultimate goal of Survival University. Just as psychotherapy helps individuals recognize unconscious patterns and develop healthier ways of living, humanity must collectively examine its own “insanity”: the mindset of doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

Structural reform remains essential, but it becomes sustainable only when supported by transformed consciousness. A more integrated worldview would make possible stronger systems of global governance that addresses rather than augments existential threats, more equitable economic arrangements that prioritize human wellbeing over grotesque accumulation by the few, educational systems that cultivate empathy and global citizenship over competition, and media that promote unity and understanding rather than proliferate disinformation and psychiatric symptoms.

These proposals are not utopian fantasies but practical benefits of psychological evolution. Remaining the same, rather, is inconceivable and incompatible with life. Many reforms currently dismissed as politically impossible become realistic when fear, distrust, and tribal thinking no longer dominate public consciousness.

Ultimately, Survival University intends to represent both a warning and a hopeful vision. The warning is stark: unless humanity changes its way of thinking, we will bring about our collective annihilation. Yet, as human beings, we possess a remarkable capacity for growth. By mastering our own minds rather than merely our technologies, we can redirect our immense creativity and capital away from weapons of destruction and toward the creation of a just, peaceful, and prosperous global civilization.

Our greatest challenge is not political and technical but psychological and spiritual. The choice before us is existential. Either humanity evolves to a higher level of shared consciousness where “all are responsible for all,” or risks fulfilling the prophecy implicit in “One World—or None.”

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee will hold her next planning meeting for Survival University this evening, Friday, June 26, 2026, at 6 p.m. EDT / 3 p.m. PDT. A paid subscription will bring you a link to your email Inbox, an hour before the meeting.