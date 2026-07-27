The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Bridgette Washington's avatar
Bridgette Washington
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Thank you so much for all your work and diligence on this pivotal issue Dr. Lee.

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"Laurie's Swaying Trees..."'s avatar
"Laurie's Swaying Trees..."
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I am very excited about particpating in this group, creating solutions based on clear eyed courage in looking at the structures we have built around ourselves. This takes inner stength, this is much more powerful than the blunt force violence we are now living in.

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